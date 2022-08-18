Westlake relishing Hassocks FC challenge

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westlake took over from Brad Sweetman in the summer and has brought in a number of new players as Hassocks look to establish themselves in the SCFL premier division and perhaps have a cup run or two.

They picked up their first league points at the third time of asking with a 2-1 win at AFC Uckfield last weekend and host Uxbridge in the FA Cup this Saturday.

Westlake told us: “It has all been a bit of a whirlwind to be honest but I'm extremely pleased with the squad we have built. "We recognised it was important to bring new players in but it was just as important to keep the core group that kept the club in the division last season.

Hassocks FC's class of 22-23 | Picture: Chris Neal

"We lost a few but we have managed to compliment the players who have stayed by adding County League experience, quality and local players that want to play for Hassocks.

"Signing the likes of Harvey Blake, Phil Johnson, Liam Benson, Pat Harding and Sam Cash has been really important as they not only bring a wealth of experience but also know and appreciate the club. We’ve then been able to add further quality and experience by signing Mike Williamson, Alex Byrgaves, Mark Zydonik, Sam Rogers, Leon Turner and Tom Frankland.”

Westlake said the start of the season – which has seen the Robins win one and lose two in the league so far but also win in the FA Cup – had been as excepted.

"Whilst we would have liked more from our first two games, with so many new faces, it is going to take time to blend everything together,” he said. "Having said that, we have gone on to progress through in the FA Cup and picked up our first three points of the seasonon Saturday – plenty of positives and already showing signs of progression.

“The aim for the season is to install a winning mentality and be as competitive as we possibly can be on the pitch.