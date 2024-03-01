We’ve clawed the gap back: Eastbourne Borough know what’s needed in survival battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Adam Murray would be tearing his hair out, if only he had any! “We have had a couple of these situations, where we get a little bit of rhythm and then a game called off! We took the opportunity over the weekend to get the boys in and carry on with some really useful work.

“So we turned it into quite a good positive. But every footballer wants to be playing – and every supporter wants to be watching and cheering us on!"

Borough’s last competitive action was the 2-1 victory over relegation rivals Havant and Waterlooville, and the priceless three points. What pleased Murray most, the result or the performance?

Eastbourne Borough players get their instructions at Priory Lane | Picture: Lydia Redman

“Well, both! But the most important element with this group is the mentality. The players had been used to – metaphorically – taking a punch in the face and not getting back up again. That had become a habit. So when we conceded an early goal against Havant, the onus was on the reaction – which was outstanding.

“And with that, came the performance. You could see players growing in confidence as that game went on. We have put ourselves, with that victory, in a real fighting position. We’ve clawed the gap back, and we’ve sucked a few teams in with us. It’s in our own hands now.

“There is a clutch of teams from mid-table downwards, and some clubs have a lot of games to play, which creates pressure. Some may be playing Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday. That’s a mental challenge as well as a physical challenge for them.

“We’ll just do what we need to do, and the rest will take care of itself.”

It is the West Country clubs who have suffered most – and who find themselves among the relegation scrappers. Truro City enter this weekend with sixteen fixtures still to complete – including a home game with Borough – and a chronically unplayable pitch. The National League has instructed the Cornishmen to play home games at beleaguered Taunton Town – who themselves are under threat of financial implosion, and whose own ground is frequently waterlogged.

Meanwhile Weston super Mare, too, are running up a backlog, and everyone is getting weary. Remember that weary verdict by Brenda-from-Bristol, on the political pile-ups a few years ago? “A General Election? Not another one!” Brenda might well be casting a glance a few miles down the Bristol Channel coast right now, for it’s no fun at the seaside.

The Sports face all three of those far-flung opponents – Taunton at Priory Lane, but Truro and Weston on Tuesday-night round trips of 400 miles each. The Weston fixture has been re-scheduled for 16th April – just ahead of the season finale at Braintree Town on the 20th. Owner Simon Leslie’s largesse will make those games as manageable as possible for Murray and his squad. But Borough’s admirable travelling fans – who would have travelled west last Saturday in a full supporters coach – will miss out. (Fear not, loyal readers: the Herald will be there!)

Ironically, tomorrow (Saturday) sees the Sports take their shortest trip of the season, to Tonbridge Angels. The Kent club have been inconsistent, but they play a physical, high-tempo game, and Eastbourne will have no margin for error.

Then next Tuesday (5th) brings a fairly short ride to Hampton and Richmond Borough, followed by – deep breath – four successive six-pointers against Hemel Hempstead, Dover, Taunton and Truro. That clutch of fixtures will have a huge bearing on the relegation issues.

But Murray’s newly buoyant squad really do look up for the challenge. No injury issues, although experienced centre-back Alex Finnie is suspended. The loan deal of Pierce Bird and Alfie Bendle – both outstanding since their arrival – are extended to the end of the season.