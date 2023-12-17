'We’ve got to manage moments better' - Crawley Town boss disappointed after Mansfield Town defeat

by Patrick McGahrenCrawley Town manager Scott Lindsey was disappointed after his side were beaten at home by promotion chasing Mansfield Town.

It’s only the fifth defeat at the Broadfield Stadium since last boxing day for The Red Devils and despite the impressive home record.

Lindsey said: “Obviously disappointed with the result, I felt that we were slow in our possession we were waiting for something to happen in the first half, rather than taking the game to them I felt second half we started the game brilliantly and we were in complete control.”

Mansfield had gone ahead early through Bailey Cargill, but after a Danilo Orsi penalty equaliser the game was tied at 1-1 going into the half time break. Crawley looked much the better team as play resumed, only to concede in the fifty-sixth minute to a goal that came from nothing just seconds after Will Wright had hit the bar for the home side. Lindsey said : “ Then the second goal kills us, we don’t defend that moment at all very well we’ve got all the ball, all the possession we’re on the front foot and they get down the left-hand side and sling one ball in the box and score.”

Thing’s went from bad to worse as ten minutes later as The Red Devils conceded a third, this time George Maris slamming in an effort from a loose ball outside the box.

Crawley are unquestionably a young side, and manager Lindsey pointed toward the fact that experience wasn’t on their side today.

“That’s football we’ve got to manage moments better for sure, the big moments in the game their team managed better than we did we’re naïve in a lot of things that we do,” he said.

“They’re an experienced team, they’ve probably got I would dare say around two thousand league appearances more than we have on the pitch today.

“My players are learning on the job, we’re a new team, a young team and we’ll be better for that game.”

A bizarre moment which saw centre-back Jay Williams sent off with back-to-back yellow cards seconds apart topped off a disappointing afternoon for the home side, and with a total of nine for the whole game the Referee seemed to be keen to hand them out.

Lindsey was asked about the referee’s performance and if he thought it was a sending off to which he simply responded “No, it wasn’t a yellow card for me,” and didn’t comment further.

It's seventh place AFC Wimbledon next for Crawley as they return to The Broadfield Stadium under the lights on Friday night.