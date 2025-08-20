'What a game of football' – Crawley Town manager buoyant after draw with MK Dons

Crawley fought hard against MK Dons to earn a point in what was a dramatic match between the sides.

Scott Lindsey was in a buoyant mood after Crawley Town got their first point of the season and could consider themselves unlucky not to get all three.

Ade Adeyemo scored Crawley’s goal just before half time, but MK Dons hit back on 71 minutes with a goal from Luke Offord.

Lindsey said after the game: “When I shook Paul Warne’s hand at the end there, he said ‘what a game of football!’ I thought it was two good sides, kind of different styles going at it, both trying to win the game.

Crawley Town's Charlie Barker in an aerial battle with Alex Gilbey | Picture: Natale Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“I’m proud of us tonight, because I think it’s hard when results have not gone our way, certainly in the last three games, then you come up against a team like MK Dons, who have obviously signed a lot of players not of the level, but the level above, then you hope that we still have the confidence to take them on, and I thought we did.

“I thought we were the better team over the period of the game. I thought, certainly first half, we dominated possession, created some good chances, albeit they did too.”

With ‘little old Crawley’ playing the way they were, it forced MK Dons to change their formation. Lindsey said: “I think the compliment is that they changed their shape to try and win the game, so a club as big as MK Dons to change their shape, it’s a compliment for us.

“They ended up playing 4-2-4 (having started the game 4-3-3) and played four up top to try and win the game. We end up playing a little too deep then, and we became a bit anxious with our play where I still wanted us to try and play a little bit. But I can’t fault the lads. We were dead on our feet tonight. Just based on the fact that we’ve got so many injuries, and the squad’s not full yet, and we’re asking players to play injured.

“I’m really proud of the players tonight, and I’m really proud of that performance. I thought we potentially deserve more than a point.”

Crawley became the first team to score against MK Dons in the last seven games, and the team should have perhaps scored more. Lindsey said: “I said it in my press, the one thing that impressed me with MK Dons is the fact they’ve kept clean sheets in their first three games, and their xG against is really low.

“I firmly believe that’s because teams don’t ever go at them in my opinion. And we had a go tonight and we created a lot of chances. I felt that there was some real gilt-edge chances that we potentially should have tucked away.

“They did too, I know that, but what I’m saying is there’s some big chances there, but we went for it. We went to win that game tonight, and I think it was clear seeing that potentially the teams that they’ve played in the past have not done that. Maybe they’ve sat deeper and played for draws or whatever, but we certainly wasn’t going to do that.”

The game was certainly there for Reds to win tonight, and Lindsey thinks that sticking to the way he wants Crawley to play is the best way to win games. “Sticking to the process is really important,” he said. “I always go after performances. I think that the results will become a by-product of how you perform eventually.

“And that’s important that we played our way tonight and I think we did in the first half. I think we probably got a little bit away from that through anxiousness and becoming a little bit deep on the pitch in the second half.

“But certainly, in the first half, it looked like us, and I pleased with that. I think the encouragement is that we’ve played a good side tonight and potentially could have won the game. So, we’ll take that moving forward.”

Kaheim Dixon started this evening, and Lindsey had some praise for him, but it was difficult to pick a standout player. The Reds boss said: “Kaheim should have scored, you know. He’s in there a bit upset about it. I think it was when Macca (McKirdy) went down the left-hand side, he broke really quickly and then pulled it back perfectly. To be fair, the defender did well as well. It looked like he should score, but I think when you look at the action back, the defender does really well.

“I thought he was outstanding tonight, and Louie Watson found so really good pockets of space. We were good to a man tonight and I’m pleased with the performance, disappointed not to get all three points, if the truth be known.”