Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes FC Women manager Nat Lawrence praised a “spectacle of women’s football” after her side beat Brighton & Hove Albion’s Development Squad to win their fourth Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup title.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a 0-0 draw in normal time at the Sussex FA’s Lancing headquarters, Lewes held their nerve in the resulting penalty shoot-out to win 4-2.

The Rooks had several chances to win a relatively open Final, with Olivia Carpenter having a goal ruled out for offside, Paula Howells seeing her lob cleared off the line and Katie Gilligan and Kayla Ginger hitting the bar within seconds of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Brighton side composed of Under-19 players – some of whom had featured on the bench in the Women’s Super League (WSL) this season – were the favourites for the tie but struggled to cope with a brave Lewes game plan.

Lewes with the cup - picture by James Boyes

With the result capping a 2024/25 season in which Lewes have had ups and downs to finish 6th of 12 sides in the FA Women’s National League (FAWNL) Southern Premier Division, it was the perfect finish for Lawrence.

“If someone had said at the beginning of the season [we’d] finish mid table and then win some silverware, I would have ripped your hand off with that,” said Lawrence.

“[I’m] really pleased with the players. It's been a long season of learning for them, and they've brought into everything that we've done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've done a lot of learning. Myself included – I haven't coached it in England that long since I've been back. So as a club, as staff, as players, we're really pleased to end the season like this.”

The Rooks management with the prize - picture by James Boyes

In terms of 0-0 draws, the final was about the most entertaining encounter possible.

With Paula Howells, Carpenter, Ginger and Maddie Brant scoring their penalties while Brighton’s Clarabella Hall and captain Jess Pegram missed the target, the shoot-out had just as much drama, with Lewes’ greater experience seeming to tell.

“For me, it's a bit of a flip of a coin,” said Lawrence. “Throughout the game, I just thought, what a spectacle of women's football here in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have us in the final, we didn't find it that easy to get here, which shows the level of players here. Then to play against the best youth team that has incredible facilities and incredible coaching staff and and resources behind them and some of their players – watch out for their names in the future.

“I think just in terms of being able to watch that level of women's football here is pretty impressive.”

With Brighton going for a 20th title in just the 30th year that the Women’s Challenge Cup has been in existence, the Final was always going to be an uphill task for Lewes.

Such is the quality of Brighton’s youth set-up, too, the Rooks called upon four ex-Seagulls players to help them to the win, in Carpenter, Ginger, midfielder Sydney Schreimaier and winger Leah Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This aspect of the match pointed towards a new trend in the relationship between Brighton and the county’s other women’s sides, with players opting to leave the Seagulls’ set-up earlier.

“I think Brighton are in a different phase to us. They're creating and looking at players for their senior team, and we're really lucky to have players of [that] calibre,” said Lawrence.

“Even having Liv [Carpenter] on dual sign [from Brighton], she put one away that was then called off, and she had a good chance at the end and worked incredibly hard.

“I'm sure that Brighton would love to keep every single player they have, but to be able to have them in an environment like ours, we'll still try and push them. We're pushing even for next season to have more time with them, have more resources, have more professionalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence added: “If we end up being able to house some of those players that at this time don't quite make it into the Brighton first team, then I'm happy to be that team that helps them.”

One element to the match which will impress both Brighton pathway officials and Lewes fans is how the Rooks matched up with their elite opponents.

A high press put Brighton’s young guns under huge pressure from the early stages, and the Seagulls were never able to settle into the free-flowing style they would have wished.

“It was something that we wanted to try. We knew it was risky,” said Lawrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to put their centre-backs under a bit more pressure. They were causing us different problems with their shape.

“It took us a little while just to get our right wing-back pressing high enough and get our back three sliding across. [It’s] brave when it works, stupid when it doesn't.”

Besides all the positives for Lewes, however, there was one element of the Final which brought controversy.

The Sussex FA’s decision to schedule the match two days after the end of the FAWNL season meant Lewes only had about 48 hours to recover from their 7-0 win over MK Dons the previous Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I'm being completely real, I don’t even know how that is able to happen,” said Lawrence. “I think it's a disservice to to the girls and to the women and to the sport. We ask for professionalism, and we're expected to be professional and hold ourselves to a standard.

“We don't have a game in the whole of April, and then we have two in three days. It didn't help us to prepare, it doesn't help the player welfare of the girls. It doesn't help the care that they have. It doesn't help us to prepare them tactically.

“This is the Cup final for the best teams in Sussex. We're not treated the same as the men are. And the fact that we're still talking about this in 2025 just, if I'm being really real, it just makes my blood boil and the inequalities have to stop.

“When you see that on the field, and you see how much it means the players and how sad the Brighton players were, whoever makes these decisions has to got to do better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among it all, the trophy win gave Lewes a chance to finish their season on a high after the upheaval that relegation from the FA Women’s Championship 12 months ago brought.

For Lawrence in her first season in charge and for her new squad, which remains full of young players, it was a significant achievement that has the potential to kick-start a push back up the pyramid.

“It's massive. I think, reflections on the season, [it was a] big rollercoaster, big ups and downs,” said Lawrence.

“We've managed to finish with more ups than downs. What we need is consistency. We need consistency of players. We need consistency of staff. We need to improve in certain areas, and we need to really keep fighting for the badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I've seen tonight has really helped make some firm decisions. And I suppose, [it has] let me know what I was thinking before with some performances like that, it would be silly to let some players go.”