What Hastings United can learn from their defeat to Isthmian leaders Hornchurch

Gary Elphick felt Isthmian premier leaders Hornchurch handed Hastings United a lesson in how to be clinical.

The United boss felt his side had plenty of the play – and numerous chances – but insisted they had to learn from Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat that ended their recent fine run.

Elphick aims to add another striker to his squad – possibly in time for tomorrow’s visit to Brightlingsea – and hopes they can get the Hornchurch loss out of their system quickly.

They were denied the chance to do that when Tuesday’s home league clash with Folkestone was tained off, so United will hope tomorrow’s trip and Tuesday’s home game with Bowers and Pitsea survive.

Sam Adams in action for Hastings against Hornchurch | Picture: Scott White

Elphick said two games against sides in the bottom four gave the Us a chance to show their true selves.

"The Hornchurch game was a weird one,” he reflected. “We dominated most of the game and spurned some good chances and their keeper madesome terrific saves.

“I very rarely have to criticise our defence but on this occasion we conceded three sloppy goals. Hopefully we can recalibrate and learn lessons from it.

"We hit the post at 1-0 down, shaved the post again at 2-0 and were in the game. But maybe that’s why Hornchurch are so strong at the top of the league – they are clinical.

"Whoever we are playing, we need to defend better and finish better than we did in this game.”

Elphick feels his squad is quite ‘bare’ at present and is working with chairman Billy Wood to bring in additions, with an extra forward his priority.

"We can only just get out a team and a bench,” Elphick said. “We have a particular striker we are pursuing and if we can bring him in it will give everyone a boost.

You can give yourselves an extra 20 per cent if you recruit the right player at this time of the season."

Elphick said the way the weather was disrupting matches and training was frustrating. “There’s nothing you can do but it would be nice to have a normal week not affected,” he said.