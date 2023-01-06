Edit Account-Sign Out
What is happening at Crawley Town? LIVE: Former co-owner has his say on current situation, Brentford man latest to be linked with job, Swindon boss reportedly leaves role as Reds switch is rumoured, club addresses 'distressing rumours'

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
5 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and a an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

The page will show when there are updates.

The Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town latest LIVE

Key Events

  • Brentford man rumoured, Lindsey favourite with bookies
  • Club releases statement addressing ‘disappointing and distressing rumours'
  • Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
  • Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
  • Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
  • Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
  • Monday, January 2: Crawley Town draw 2-2 at Newport County away
The latest managerial rumour

Sage advice

Cheers George

Charged

People getting impatient!

Odds on favourite

Scott Lindsey is 1/4 with the bookies to be named Crawley Town manager

It’s all been happening tonight!

What is SCMP?

Kenny Jackett and Andy Hessenthaler join the Gills

Hessenthaler returns to MEMS Priestfield Stadium as Head of Recruitment with Jackett taking up the role of Director of Football. Jackett was 4/1 to get Crawley Town job with the bookies

Sutton ticket on sale

