But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and a an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
- Crawley Town draw 2-2 at Newport County away
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
- Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
Our overnight trip to Stockport is coming in February and we have to pay for the rooms in the next two weeks so please those who have booked rooms please pay your deposit and if anyone else want to travel to the game then contact us for Tranmere its by the end of the January – full details below
STOCKPORT COUNTY – OVERNIGHT TRIP – Tuesday 14th February 2023 – 7.45pm kick off –
We have 14 supporters who have already booked on for this trip - only one space remaining but we my take my car so that we can accommodate a couple more - we have the rooms to accommodate a couple more.
The cost for the overnight trip to Stockport will be £95.00 for the single room and £75 for the twin room – Please confirm if you want to book onto this trip with the £30.00 deposit so that we can confirm and pay for these rooms in early January. The minibus will leave from the stadium at 10.00am to make a day of the travelling and get to Stockport mid-afternoon so that we can book into the hotel and get something to eat/drink before the game. We will leave on the Wednesday morning at about 10am after having breakfast.
TRANMERE ROVERS – 28th February 2023 - 7.45pm kick off.
The re-arranged game to Tranmere Rover is on Tuesday 28th February with a 7.45pm kick off – like Stockport we are going to organise an overnight trip so we will have space for 15 supporters on the minibus – we will depart on Tuesday morning at 10.00am and cost will be £95 for a single room and £75.00 for a shared twin room. We need to know by the end of January to confirm and pay for the rooms at the Travelodge at Liverpool Docks. Please contact either Alain or Patrick to book on this trip. We return on Wednesday after having breakfast. The price includes The Travel and the Hotel accommodation. We will not be running a there and back coach to this game.
NEWPORT COUNTY REACTION | Darren Byfield & Dom Telford
Darren Byfield and Dom Telford spoke to the media after the Reds’ 2-2 draw on the road against Newport County.#TownTeamTogether🔴