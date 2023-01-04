Our overnight trip to Stockport is coming in February and we have to pay for the rooms in the next two weeks so please those who have booked rooms please pay your deposit and if anyone else want to travel to the game then contact us for Tranmere its by the end of the January – full details below

STOCKPORT COUNTY – OVERNIGHT TRIP – Tuesday 14th February 2023 – 7.45pm kick off –

We have 14 supporters who have already booked on for this trip - only one space remaining but we my take my car so that we can accommodate a couple more - we have the rooms to accommodate a couple more.

The cost for the overnight trip to Stockport will be £95.00 for the single room and £75 for the twin room – Please confirm if you want to book onto this trip with the £30.00 deposit so that we can confirm and pay for these rooms in early January. The minibus will leave from the stadium at 10.00am to make a day of the travelling and get to Stockport mid-afternoon so that we can book into the hotel and get something to eat/drink before the game. We will leave on the Wednesday morning at about 10am after having breakfast.

TRANMERE ROVERS – 28th February 2023 - 7.45pm kick off.