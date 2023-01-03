But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and a an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
Crawley Town latest LIVE
Key Events
- Crawley Town draw 2-2 at Newport County away
- Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
- Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
- Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
- Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
Johnson told the Crawley Observer: “Not police no, just security at Stevenage the other night and people at our club and friends and family said not worth the risk.”
Darren Byfield on his red card
I am a nice guy. When it comes to football, I am also passionate. They had just booked our physio; their team had done the same. I just asked the fourth official how does that work? It is what it is. There’re no hard feelings. It’s a passionate game