Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

What is happening at Crawley Town? LIVE: Reds fans want Portsmouth pair, former Chelsea star new favourite for manager job, Preston Johnson 'currently unable' to meet with CTSA ,

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
3 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and a an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

Hide Ad

The page will show when there are updates.

The Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town latest LIVE

Key Events

  • Crawley Town draw 2-2 at Newport County away
  • Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
  • Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
  • Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
  • Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
Show new updates

Get the Cowleys in!

Reason Preston was not at Newport after rumours he was told not to go by police

Johnson told the Crawley Observer: “Not police no, just security at Stevenage the other night and people at our club and friends and family said not worth the risk.”

Byfield reaction

I am a nice guy. When it comes to football, I am also passionate. They had just booked our physio; their team had done the same. I just asked the fourth official how does that work? It is what it is. There’re no hard feelings. It’s a passionate game

Darren Byfield on his red card

Deserved a win

Raf tweet

Commitment

Dom Telford

Player ratings

Dramatic

Next Page
Page 1 of 15