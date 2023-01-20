But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.
With Scott Lindsey in charge, fans are hoping for some stability and new signings.
Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.
The page will show when there are updates.
Crawley Town latest LIVE
Key Events
- New manager Scott Lindsey prepares for first game in charge
- Reds left with one keeper ahead of game with Sutton United
- Still no signings in January
Scott Lindsey
We need to become more professional around the place and more hard working. It’s something that I’m going
“Just to be crystal clear, I resigned from Crawley Town FC on the evening of 28th December. It’s been reported in many mainstream media outlets I was sacked. Am I surprised it was reported this way, not at all.
"After reflecting during the last few weeks, I’m still completely sure I made the right decision. It led me to the importance of self-worth, how we as people, in any walk of life, need this and if people or situations, over step our boundaries and values, you pull yourself out of the situation, quickly. Not an easy call after just 31 days in my first role as a Manager but a call I had to make.
"For now, I’ll continue to learn and develop as a person and a coach. I’m looking to get back into Coaching at the earliest opportunity and please let me know if there are any avenues I should be exploring, it would be greatly appreciated. I’ll continue to give everything of myself, each day and have the courage to stick to and believe in, my way of doing things.
"A big thank you to my Wife, family and Gavin @tmussports for their support in this decision. Let’s see what’s next.”
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/former-tottenham-hotspur-west-ham-and-stoke-city-star-explains-why-he-walked-out-on-crawley-town-3992604
FA spokesperson tweets statement about John Yems verdict following release of full summary
‘Based on the evidence presented to the commission, we fundamentally disagree with the independent panel’s finding that this was not a case of conscious racism’