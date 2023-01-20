“Just to be crystal clear, I resigned from Crawley Town FC on the evening of 28th December. It’s been reported in many mainstream media outlets I was sacked. Am I surprised it was reported this way, not at all.

"After reflecting during the last few weeks, I’m still completely sure I made the right decision. It led me to the importance of self-worth, how we as people, in any walk of life, need this and if people or situations, over step our boundaries and values, you pull yourself out of the situation, quickly. Not an easy call after just 31 days in my first role as a Manager but a call I had to make.

"For now, I’ll continue to learn and develop as a person and a coach. I’m looking to get back into Coaching at the earliest opportunity and please let me know if there are any avenues I should be exploring, it would be greatly appreciated. I’ll continue to give everything of myself, each day and have the courage to stick to and believe in, my way of doing things.