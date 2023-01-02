Edit Account-Sign Out
What is happening at Crawley Town? Reds draw 2-2 at Newport as Byfield is sent off, Preston Johnson 'currently unable' to meet with CTSA , former Chelsea star new favourite for manager job - follow the events live

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
16 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

The Reds lost 3-1 at Stevenage ton Friday (December 30) before a trip to Newport County today (Monday).

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

The Broadfield Stadium
The page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town latest

Key Events

  • Crawley Town 1-0 up at Newport County away
  • Boxing Day: 2-1 defeat to Sutton
  • Wednesday December 28: Tom Nichols sold to Gillingham
  • Thursday December 29: Club mutually agrees to part ways with Matthew Etherington after just 34 days in charge
  • Friday, December 31: 3-1 defeat to Stevenage
Player ratings

Dramatic

Absolutely

Match stats - even

Match stats

It’s all over - Reds draw 2-2. A pulsating affair.

Great challenge on Tsaroulla as Reds attack

Darren Byfield has been shown a red card

Ref has a lot to sort out here with a fracas between the two benches

What a finish to the game this is,

