As well as the travel, match day programme and tickert, Crawley Town fans will also have have to think about food and drink when they visit other League Two grounds.

But which clubs are the cheapest for the away experience?

Liberty Games has crunched the numbers to reveal the cost of a football away day in 2022, and how much this would increase to in 2032 if inflation continues (calculated at 4.9%, as is correct as of March 2022).

The gamers retailer have revealed the cost of an away day at each league 2 football ground, analysing the average cost of a pint, pie, ticket and match programme.

1. Scunthorpe United - overall cost £33 Ticket £24 - Pie £2.80 -Beer £3.50 - Programme £3 - overall cost 2021 £33 overall cost 2031 £53.81 - price difference £20.81 Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - overall cost £33 Ticket £23 - Pie £3.30 - Beer £3.50 - Programme £3 - overall cost 2021 £33 overall cost 2031 £53.81 - price difference £20.81 Photo Sales

3. Walsall - overall cost £33 Ticket £23 - Pie £3.20 - Beer £3.50 - Programme £3 - overall cost 2021 £33 overall cost 2031 £53.81 - price difference £20.81 Photo Sales

4. Bradford City - overall cost £32.30 Ticket £22.50 - Pie £3.30 - Beer £3.50 - Programme £3 - overall cost 2021 £32.30 overall cost 2031 £52.67 - price difference £20.81 Photo Sales