Billy Wood has departed AFC Uckfield Town to take up the managerial reins at Lancing. But what will it mean for both clubs? Will Hugall looks at the background to his move.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood has taken his coaching career from East to West Sussex and with Uckfield plying their trade in the Southern Combination Football League Division 1 – Step 6 – since relegation last season, that means Wood has jumped two tiers for just his second managerial role in men’s football at Step 4 Lancing.

The Lancers are in difficulty with 10 games to save themselves from their current position of 19th, which is the final relegation spot in the Isthmian League South East Division. And Saturday’s 9-0 thumping at Beckenham, their first game since Wood’s move was announced, suggests it is going to be no easy task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether he has moved on a short-term mission to save the Culver Road-based club from relegation or for a long-term project, Wood has courted controversy in Sussex non-league football for his move. And it is not the first time that the music and media mogul has drawn attention.

Billy Wood during his time at Hastings United

Wood, who has been interviewed by BBC Sport and Daily Mail in the past, was born in Croydon and moved to Hastings at the age of nine. The now 38-year-old started his career, after a business studies and marketing course at university, by discovering up-and-coming music acts, mostly from South London.

He is credited as being a pivotal figure in the rise of N-Dubz, becoming their agent as they went on to have eight top-40 UK hit singles. After his relationship with N-Dubz ended, Wood worked for successive talent agencies and represented the likes of Tinie Tempah, Run-DMC and Blue.

He then began his formal involvement in Sussex football by becoming chairman of Eastbourne United AFC in November 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon his appointment there, Wood said: “In business I am ambitious and won’t be scared to make decisions that could be unpopular as long as they are beneficial to this football club. I want success, I want to look at how we can do things better, for the players, the management team, the committee, the volunteers and most importantly for the supporters of this club.”

Within a month, first-team manager Ryan Cooper was let go and Arron Hopkinson was appointed as player-manager, while a rebrand of the club based at The Oval followed in February 2019, with a new badge and kit to mark the club’s 125th year of existence.

After a final-day escape from relegation, Hopkinson and then Wood departed the club in September 2019, with Wood’s move being described on the club’s official website as ‘a bolt from the blue’.

The day after his Eastbourne United resignation, Wood was announced as Hastings United’s new CEO. That move came with plenty of controversy, as Hastings’ majority shareholders Daren Burney and Peter Sherlock appointed Wood to oversee an overhaul of the club, and directors David Nessling, Tony Cosens and David Ormerod resigned in response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under eye-catching manager Chris Agutter and his successor Gary Elphick, Hastings’ first team progressed notably in the following years, with rising attendances and promotion back to Step 3 after winning the Isthmian League South East Division title in the 2021/22 season.

After problems with Hastings Borough Council over permission to move to a new location in the town, however, Burney and Sherlock’s project seemed to be stalling by 2023.

Wood, who was also manager of the Hastings United Women’s team for three of the four years he was CEO, resigned in May 2023 before the co-owners followed in August 2023.

Upon his resignation from Hastings, Wood said: “I was hoping to continue in my role but with a significant change in work commitments and family/life balance, spearheading a football club in its entirety isn’t viable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took up the Haywards Heath Town Women’s managerial job a few days after leaving Hastings, but resigned in September 2023. Wood moved quickly to his next role as Eastbourne Borough Women’s manager two days after the Haywards Heath announcement.

After a second-place finish in the 2023-24 Sussex County Women & Girls’ Football League Premier, Wood resigned from Eastbourne Borough in May 2024.

A day after the Eastbourne Borough resignation, Wood was unveiled as AFC Uckfield Town’s new first-team men’s manager on May 22, 2024. Similar to his time at Eastbourne United, Wood set about rebranding the club with a new badge, new kits and a social media campaign that brought plenty of attention.

New signings such as George ‘Big G’ Kamurasi were announced, although social media celebrity Kamurasi – who boasts almost 72,000 Instagram followers – never played a game for the Oakmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uckfield were in an extremely vulnerable position after relegation and the resignation of former chairman and owner Tom Parker, who subsequently became involved with Eastbourne United. Funds and vision were desperately needed, and Wood brought both.

In addition to the rebranding, the clubhouse at The Oaks – where the roof had started to cave in during the 2023/24 season – was renovated, a new fixtures board was erected on Eastbourne Road and work was done with former players and members of the local business chamber to create stronger community links.

Promotion was the clear aim, as in his unveiling statement in May 2024, Wood said: “Celebrating mediocracy won’t be tolerated at this club and I am looking forward to getting to understand the footballing stakeholders locally, how we can help others around us and be a positive football environment to develop players in senior football.”

As the 2024/25 season progressed, however, the club’s messaging has become increasingly inconsistent. The rate of incoming players has been alarming, with 34 players used in 27 games, while Wood has admitted on social media that he is paying players at Step 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a pitch that remains regularly waterlogged despite investment this season, Uckfield have only been able to play three matches in the first two months of 2025 and currently sit 8th in the Southern Combination Football League (SCFL) Division One table.

With games in hand on every other side in the division, a run to the play-offs was not out of the picture for the Oakmen, with only four points separating them from the final play-off spot in 5th.

Amid Wood’s move to Lancing last week, there has been a notable response by those already at the West Sussex club.

The sacked Sam Morgan, who had only arrived as manager in November after Jamie Hollis’ spell came to an end, has said he is disappointed his spell has ended – and spoke of his shock at being asked to bring in revenue alongside his job as first-team boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club captain Alex Laing went public to state he would be leaving the club and other players are likely to leave.

As Lancing and Uckfield try to get on with their seasons, there will be more to come on this, for sure.

And on Wednesday, a further statement came from Uckfield. It said: "AFC Uckfield Town can confirm that, while it was previously announced that Billy Wood had departed from his managerial position, it has now been mutually agreed that he will also step down from his other roles within the club.

“Unfortunately, combining his new First Team Manager role elsewhere presents a conflict of interest, and after careful consideration, both parties believe this is the best course of action for the club moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Billy for his leadership and the positive impact he has had on the club, both on and off the pitch. His efforts have helped establish a strong foundation, and we remain committed to continuing the progress he has been a part of.

“We wish Billy the very best in his future endeavors and know that he shares the same respect and goodwill for AFC Uckfield Town. Our relationship remains intact, and our focus is now firmly on the future as we continue to push forward. We appreciate the ongoing support of our fans and look forward to the journey ahead together.”

The story has created a significant stir already, though, and will be the talk of many Sussex clubs. But while it is fascinating drama for outsiders, it does feel like two long-standing Sussex clubs are at a crossroads.