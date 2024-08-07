Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing boss Chris Agutter says his squad are champing at the bit to start their National League South campaign.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he admits the Rebels are not yet the finished article as he continues work to boost his attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have high hopes of another promotion bid after Worthing reached the play-offs in each of their first two seasons at step two.

One big question is whether they can replace the 40-plus goals of Ollie Pearce, who has followed ex-manager Adam Hinshelwood to York City,

Worthing at Bognor, where they won 1-0 | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Another challenge is that ongoing work at Woodside Road means they’ll play their first six league games away – starting at Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their final pre-season friendly brought a 1-0 win at Bognor on Sunday, with Jake Hutchinson scoring the only goal.

Agutter said: “The players are ready with their mindset – I should think listening to me for six weeks has been quite draining! They need the edge and pressure of league games now.

"I think it’ll be six weeks or so before we have a clear idea of where we are. We’re not all on the same page yet but it’s about starting to get points on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Agutter at Bognor, where Worthing won 1-0 | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"We need a couple more players in for depth. Brad Dolaghan has now signed for West Ham and Zac Jeanes for Swansea – fantastic for them but it leaves us a bit short. I know eight or nine of Saturday’s starting XI but there are one or two question marks.”

As the Herald went to press, Worthing were hopeful of landing another young forward.

As far as expectations go, Agutter said: “The amibitions of the club are clear – we want to be bigger and go further than last year. With the quality of players we have, that’s more than a fair target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be honest, if we still had Ollie Pearce, I’d put my deckchair out, put a sombrero on and light a cigar!

"I think in goal, the back line and midfield, we’ve as good a line-up as anyone in the league. But in forward areas, we’ll see how strong we are.

"At Bognor we missed a few chances, which was frustrating, but created chances the best we have all pre-season. Jake scored a poacher’s goal but Tommy Willard got elbowed in the mouth, which wasn’t the best.”