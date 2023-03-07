What’s the difference between Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter? The answer is simple

An FAQ (frequently asked question) at the moment from my non Albion footballing friends seems to be, “What’s the difference between Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter?”

Quite frankly a multitude of answers could be forthcoming, but for me the lowest common denominator is simply ‘passion’.

Even allowing for the obvious blips results wise, RDZ clearly has more passion for both the Albion and football in general than his predecessor, in my opinion.

A case in point was Saturday’s eventual emphatic 4-0 victory against a lacklustre West Ham United.

Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi have had differing fortunes ever since the former joined Chelsea and the latter was appointed at Brighton and Hove Albion

Albion were in control from the first whistle but only went in 1-0 up at the break.

RDZ has since revealed the content of his half-time talk, he basically told his Albion charges, this was a minimum three maybe four nil victory, and Brighton had to go for the Hammers’ throats in the second half.

Clearly those words worked, he was right about the 4-0, and to be fair that scoreline actually flattered the visitors.

Would Potter have reacted like that at half-time?

Somehow I doubt it, and with effectively the same squad, would Potter have beaten Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park? Beaten Liverpool twice at the Amex in League and Cup? given Arsenal a real battle on New Year’s Eve? And found the club in the FA Cup quarter finals for the third time in six years?

For me, and many others, it’s a resounding ‘No’. in fact I like countless others were almost branded pariahs by other sections of the Albion support because we dared to question the credibility of Graham Potter.

I will neither crow nor bleat, it’s more than enough to know we have all been truly vindicated. Just ask the massed ranks of the Chelsea support? The quest for European football continue with the next test on the road this Saturday with the visit to ‘Dirty Leeds’.

Like the Hammers, United find themselves in the thick of a relegation fight, and as has been proved countless times there is no such thing as an easy game, Chelsea struggled to beat them last Saturday at the Bridge! That said, this Albion team continue to march on, almost running out of superlatives, if we play our normal game there’s only one likely result, and then next up after Elland Road its our deadliest rivals Palace next up at the Amex, next Wednesday.