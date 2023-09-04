BREAKING
Brighton have enjoyed a good start to their Premier League campaign.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season.Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season.
A fine 3-1 win at home to Newcastle United at the weekend leaves the Seagulls sixth in the early table and full of optimism that they will have another successful season.

And bookmakers SkyBet expecting Albion to have what it takes to replicate last season’s impressive finish.

Here are where Brighton are expected to finish – along with every other Premier League side. Finishing positions are based on each side’s odds of winning the league.

