A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1 . Oldham Athletic - 47,671 Oldham Athletic's record attendance is 47,671, set on January 25, 1930, during an FA Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Notts County - 47,310 Notts County's record attendance is 47,310, achieved on March 12, 1955, in a FA Cup Sixth Round match against York City. The game ended in a 1-0 defeat for Notts. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Bristol Rovers - 38,472 38,472 (v Preston North End, FA Cup, 30 January 1960) Photo: Getty Images