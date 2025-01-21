Crawley Town are five points adrift and missed a great chance to get a win after a 1-1 home draw with Burton Albion.Crawley Town are five points adrift and missed a great chance to get a win after a 1-1 home draw with Burton Albion.
Where every League One team is tipped to finish the season, including Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:50 BST
Crawley are five-points from safety after the weekend draw with Burton Albion.

The Reds will see it as a great chance to get a crucial win having gone begging against the basement boys.

But it did at least close the gap on Northampton Town, with Crawley also having two games in hand on the Cobblers.

There’s plenty still to play for in the relegation fight with just under half a season to go.

So where will Crawley finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

92pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+23)

3. Barnsley

88pts (+23) Photo: David Lowndes

87pts (+32)

4. Huddersfield Town

87pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

