Dean White's spell in charge of Hastings United FC got off to a winning start – offering new hope the Us can pull off a great escape.

A goal in each half by top scorer Davide Rodari – one from the penalty spot – earned United a 2-0 win at Bowers & Pitsea last Saturday, a day when had results gone against them they would have been relegated.

It is still asking an awful lot for Hastings to escape from the relegation zone but the win has at least lifted the mood at The Pilot Field and given hope that the club can start to rebuild after a tough season.

There are four games left and Hastings need to make up an eight-point gap on either Dulwich Hamlet or Canvey Island – as well as hoping Hendon, three points ahead of them, don’t continue to pick up too many points.

Hastings United in recent action v Chichester City - picture by Jon Smalldon

Tomorrow brings the perfect chance to build on last weekend’s win at Bowers – Hastings visit Canvey, one of those sides they need to catch.

Chairman White is the fifth person to manage the side in the past 12 months, which has been a time of huge upheaval for the club.

After Chris Agutter left to join Worthing last May, Danny Bloor was appointed.

He was dispensed with in October and after a spell with Sean Ray running the team, Danny Searle took over.

But he too struggled to turn form around and paid the price when he departed at the start of last week.

White is being assisted by former United player Lee Carey.

There’s no news yet on what will happen at the end of the season.