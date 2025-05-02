Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dean White hopes to have a new Hastings United manager appointed by the middle of May.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman White has taken charge of first-team affairs since Danny Searle and several players departed just over a month ago, overseeing a period where his side secured five points out of a possible 15, with draws against Dover Athletic and Hashtag United and a 2-0 victory over Bowers and Pitsea.

The former professional footballer enjoyed his return to the dugout but emphasised that it was never intended as a long-term solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White told the Observer: “I enjoyed it. It was something that maybe we should have done earlier in the season, but I enjoyed it. I enjoyed working with the players, I enjoyed working with the staff, but it’s not something that I’m looking to do long term.

United players and fans at the end of the final game | Picture: Jon Smalldon

“We’re looking to bring in a new manager, and I’m looking forward to appointing that manager and then working closely with him as we look towards next season.

“We’ve had well over 50 applicants, and we’re starting the interview process this week and next week. We’re aiming to make an appointment by the middle of May.”

An inexperienced Hastings side were defeated 3-2 by Potters Bar Town on the final day of the season, with Davide Rodari scoring twice. Despite defeat, White was impressed with the players' performance and hopes to retain some of them for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That first half was probably the best half we’ve played for as long as I can remember. The performance, particularly from some of the younger lads who were given an opportunity, was really good to see.

The Us celebrate one of Davide Rodari's goals against Potters | Picture: Jon Smalldon

“I thought Davide Rodari was really good. He was exceptional, led the line really well, and scored two goals, which was a good way for him to finish the season.

“The new manager who comes in will have ultimate control over which players he works with, but it’s not just about bringing players in; it’s also about retaining some of the players we’ve got and working with and developing some of the younger lads that we’ve got coming through.”