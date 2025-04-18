White: Hastings United will battle to very end of difficult season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chairman and intermin manager Dean White says Hastings United are aiming for an upbeat finish to a difficult season – as their Isthmian premier division status hangs by a thread.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1-0 defeat at Canvey Island last Saturday was a huge setback after the previous week’s win at Bowers and Pitsea, which had come in White’s first game managing the team.

They could be relegated on Saturday – either if they fail to win at home to Hashtag or if Dulwich get anything at home to Canvey, or both happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White says United will keep fighting for their outside chance of staying up – and will want to show some intent even if relegation is confirmed.

Hastings United will regroup at the end of the season | Picture: Jon Smalldon

He told the Observer it had been a season to forget, one in which two experienced managers – Danny Bloor and Danny Searle – had failed to stabilise things or get the team firing, while a number of players had let down the club and fans.

White said: “We have to get to the end of the season and then take stock and plan for the future.

"We were unlucky at Canvey but know our fate is out of our hands now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is such potential at Hastings United – we have a brilliant fan-base who still turn up in great numbers and back us all the way – and we need to look forward with optimism and with a clear plan.”

White is being helped in first-team duties by Lee Carey and said a decision on a new manager would come at the end of the season.

If Hastings' skins are saved on Saturday, attention will turn to Monday, when United go to Dover and Dulwich to Carshalton.