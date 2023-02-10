Who says football managers don’t last five minutes? Meet the Sussex bosses who have stayed for 400 games

Newhaven FC joint managers Sean Breach and Andy Cook have reached an amazing milestone – they’ve been in charge for 400 games.

Back in November, Newhaven headed to Loxwood for an SCFL premier division fixture. The Dockers won 6-1, and it was that match that marked the significant milestone for the managerial duo.

Since taking over in 2014, Breach and Cook have seen the club improve – on and off the pitch – and the Dockers are now regularly pushing for promotion to the Isthmian League.

Their reign started in the best possible way as they won the inaugural Peter Bentley Challenge Cup in their first season in charge, beating Arundel 3-1 at the Gorings Mead final in May 2015 for the club’s first piece of senior silverware since 1994.

Newhaven joint bosses Sean Breach and Andy Cook

That bred more success over the following two seasons as the club won back-to-back RUR Charity Cups. A 4-2 final victory against Chichester City in 2015-16 was followed by a 5-0 hammering of Crawley Down Gatwick a year later.

Since then, the Dockers have been consistently battling at the higher end of the premier division under Breach and Cook and were one game away from achieving promotion in the 2021/22 season, losing in a promotion/relegation play-off against Isthmian south east side Lancing last April.

