Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bognor Regis Town supporters have been broadly supportive of the club’s incoming state-of-the-art 3G pitch, which is being heralded as a transformative move for the future of the Rocks.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The benefits are said to be many and with the club bossed by Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell facing the disastrous prospect of relegation from the isthmian premier division, it has even been touted that recruiting new talent will become easier thanks to the new facility. This could be vital as the Nye Camp managers try to engineer an immediate bounce back to step three football next season.

So, with the green light firmly on, what happens next? It is hoped that the ratification of the 70 per cent grant from the Football Foundation -- demonstrating their belief in the importance of this investment -- will come on April 24th when their committee members gather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then the remaining 30 per cent of the funding -- which is said to be coming from unsecured loans personally underwritten by committee members, showing their extraordinary commitment to the plans and to the club’s long-term future -- will be secured and the next step is spades in the ground.

Bognor's grass pitch has long attracted rave reviews - but is being replaced by 3G | Picture: Tommy McMillan

The Rocks received planning permission for the synthetic surface at Nyewood Lane thanks to a unanimous decision at a recent Arun District Council meeting.

The pitch being laid is a FIFA Pro Plus standard and is the highest quality possible without going to the hybrid pitches used in Premier League stadia.

Work will commence once the current season concludes and will go on throughout the summer and that may well mean that the first few fixtures of the new campaign will be played away from home to allow time for the tail-end of work to be completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the debate has raged on since the announcement was made and some supporters have voiced their opposition to the new surface simply because they are traditionalists and prefer to see football played on grass.

Thre Nyewood Lane grass has only a few matches left before it is taken up - picture by Tommy McMillan

In an ideal world if you could guarantee the sustainability of the grass pitch throughout the season -- which would be a huge financial burden to the club in itself -- then obviously the hallowed Nye Camp pitch, so revered for many years through non-league football as one of the best around, would be in with a chance of staying in place.

But, as Russ Chandler -- the man who has spearheaded the move alongside grandee Jack Pearce and general manager Simon Cook -- has pointed out on many occasions, the proposed 3G pitch "is more than just a football surface, it’s the foundation of the club’s future".

He said: "Without it, we risk financial instability, reduced participation, and the decline of our facilities culminating in reduced competitiveness on the pitch. With it, we hope to secure a sustainable, inclusive, and progressive future.

"As we have laid out before, we hope the 3G pitch will:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Enable year-round usage, benefiting boys, girls, walking and disability football, and local community groups.

*Generate essential income through hire fees, providing financial stability and supporting the club’s operations.

*Prevent costly postponements, which have caused over £50,000 in lost revenue in the past two years.

*Unlock opportunities for broader development, such as new classrooms for our education academy and enhanced hospitality areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues: “To complement these developments, the club is near completing a comprehensive year-long governance review. This review will modernise our structure, ensuring transparency, accountability, and sustainability. It reflects our commitment to safeguarding the club for future generations and ensuring that BRTFC continues to serve its community for decades to come.”

As was pointed out in the club's initial document supporting this move: “Bognor Regis Town has always been more than just a football club. It’s a place where players, fans, and volunteers come together to celebrate their shared passion.

“The 3G pitch, academy, and infrastructure improvements are not just investments in facilities – they’re investments in our community and its future.

“While the challenges we face are significant, our commitment to growth and sustainability is stronger than ever. By acting now, we can ensure that the club not only survives but thrives for generations to come.

“Together, as a community, we can secure the future of the Rocks and continue to build something truly special for everyone in the Bognor Regis area.”