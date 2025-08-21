Why Chichester City’s win over Hashtag was more important than you might think

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:20 BST
Goal celebrations for Chi City as they beat Hashtag | Picture by Neil Holmes
Goal celebrations for Chi City as they beat Hashtag | Picture by Neil Holmes
Chichester City are celebrating their first win of the season – and manager Miles Rutherford said it was more important than many might have realised.

A 2-1 success away to Hashtag United – courtesy of Billy Vigar’s first goal of the season and a Ryan Davidson header – gave City five points from their first three games.

That left them tenth in the early Isthmian premier table and Rutherford said a win and two draws from the first three gave everyone a very different feeling to two draws and a defeat.

It puts them in good heart for a testing bank holiday weekend when they will host Welling on Saturday then travel to Carshalton on Monday.

Rutherford said: “We played very well in the first half against Hashtag. The second half wasn’t so good but we were delighted with the win.

"We said to the players beforehand, if we ended the day looking back at a win and two draws from our first three, we’d be right up there, but if we were looking at two points from three games, and not five points, you’re already thinking you might be in a bit of trouble.

"Of course it’s very early days but an unbeaten start has been nice.”

Coach Darin Killpartrick said: “I think we deserved the win. We played some very positive football first half, though in the second half the press from Hashtag was much harder.

"As I’ve said before, we are a work in progress. We are doing plenty of good things but are learning all the time in a very difficult league.”

City’s bosses were particualry pleased to see ex-Arsenal youngster Vigar score his first competitive goal for the club to give them a first-half lead.

At present he’s tasked with filling the gap caused by the loss through injury of top scorer Jimmy Wild, who’s likely to be out until early 2026.

Killpartrick said: “Billy’s getting stronger all the time. He’s a great lad and his goal will give him a boost.”

City have taken Pompey youngster Ciaran Martin on a half-season loan. The left-sided player, who can play at the back or in midfield, started at Hashtag and looked at home.

Rutherford does not expect to make any other additions at present.

