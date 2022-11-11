Why Coleman De-Graft, Joe Taylor and Marcel Elva-Fountaine are key to Lewes’ success

Joe Taylor has been in fine scoring form for Lewes of late | Picture: James Boyes

The Rooks’ 3-2 midweek win against Folkestone Invicta moved them up to 11th in the Isthmian premier and boosted hopes of a promotion push. It followed a 2-2 draw at Brightlingsea last weekend.

Russell picked out Razzaq Coleman De-Graft, Joe Taylor and Marcel Elva-Fountaine as three players who have truly impacted his side.

Russell said of Elva-Fountaine: “If they stopped the season now Marcel would probably get player of the year, he has been brilliant for us.”

Taylor scored another two goals in Tuesday’s win and Russell said: “Joe Taylor is great – for me, he is the best forward and finisher in the league.

“What we weren’t getting him before was enough chances, so we made some slight adjustments and spoke about it. He got his chances - and they were both brilliant goals.”

Razzaq Coleman De-Graft has made a significant impact this season, stepping up after the departure of Ollie Tanner to Cardiff City.

Russell said: “He just continues to get better and continues to grow.”

The manager had high praise for the 22-year-old’s work ethic, in particular, making comparisons with what you’d expect from a Football League player. “He eats well, he does not go out drinking, he goes to the gym every day. He almost lives like a pro and so he has really set himself up,” he said.

“I’m very surprised a Football League club haven’t come in and tried to get him.

“We will enjoy having him while he is at the club if someone doesn’t take him, and he will keep doing the things he does.”

Lewes host eighth-placed Cray Wanderers – Russell’s old club – tomorrow, but the Rooks have been hit by a growing injury list.

“At this precise moment I am not giving Cray that much thought,” said Russell. “It is about looking at what we’ve got and asking if we need to bring someone in before Saturday. Numbers are low, especially in certain positions.

“Cray have done really well this season. They have done particularly well against the bigger sides. They are going to be decent.