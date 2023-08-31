Why Crawley Town’s 6-0 defeat at Swindon doesn’t end hopes of succesful League Two season

Where do we start this week? Well let’s start with some good news, writes Crawley Town columnist Steve Leake.

First, we have had the news that a founding member of the Junior Reds, Sam Jordan, has been appointed on to the board and will be taking the EFL’s fit and proper person test.

This, I believe, is on top of having Hugh McKinney as fan representative to the board.

This is a move in the right direction and both WAGMI and the CTSA should be applauded for it.

Second, I would like to say thanks to Preston Johnson, Paul Hayward, Tinpot and Proud, Kevin Neylon, Simon King, Steve Herbert and Sarah Markham for enabling us to reach our initial target of £1,500 to fund the upcoming exhibition at Crawley Museum, scheduled for December and January.

If you still wish to contribute, either with funding or memorabilia, photographs, memories and so on, please feel free to do so, as it will only help improve the exhibition.

The last bit of good news, before I get on to ‘that’ game, is we have a chance to snap back out of our two-match losing streak when we play at Stockport on Saturday and then have a couple of home games on the trot.

I don’t want to make light of losing 6-0 away, but we have done it before and gone on to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and win promotion at the end of that season.

I know we are looking fervently for a goalscoring forward and that, even if you are reading this on Wednesday, the window is still slightly ajar.

Back in 2011-12, after the first five games, we had 10 points.

This year we are just three points behind that after having played five highly-rated teams.

After six games in our first season in the EFL, we had 13 points.

And hopefully if we get a result at Stockport on Saturday, we could be just three or five points behind that tally come 5pm on September 2.

What am I getting at?

Well in the words of Corporal Jones in Dad’s Army: “Don’t panic.”

Back in the season when we won promotion to League One, we lost our seventh and eighth games, 6-0 away to Morecambe and 3-0 at home to Swindon.

That left us on 13 points before we went on a 13-match unbeaten run until Christmas.

I believe that Scott Lindsey is capable of a similar turn of events, given the means to strengthen the squad with the funds released by Dom Telford’s departure.

Meanwhile, Tinpot and Proud, my third book about Crawley Town, featuring some of the characters that have brought us to where we are today from our Victorian beginnings, and my thoughts on last season, is selling well.

It can be bought from numerous book wholesalers, Crawley Museum and soon at the Crawley branch of Waterstones for £9.99.

If you would prefer to buy from me direct, contact me at [email protected] and you can buy it for just £9. The book is also available on Kindle for £1.99.

Keep the faith, TTT.