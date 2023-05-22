Before I start on the retained and released list it is good to see that Carlisle are doing their best to rid us of our longest away trip.

Surely Bradford City are too big a club to be in League 2 with us upstarts. A club with their history, founded in 1903, as opposed to us founded in 1896.

A club with superior support, 4% of their city’s population against our paltry 2.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club who were not promoted into the Football League but were elected in their first year of existence, as opposed to us who, at the time, gained promotion with a record points total. You simply cannot compare us, except on the field where it shows the upstart crows having won seven out of fourteen games played and having lost only four.

Steve Leake

Indeed, the record against them is even better if you just count League Two results, six wins, three draws and just one defeat. Salford City will also give us the opportunity to earn more points against them, with us only losing once in eight games played and having a 100% home record against them. Seriously, good luck to Carlisle and Stockport County in next week’s final.

My son and I spoke to Preston Johnson last Friday and asked him questions which he understood were right and proper to be asked and explained the reasons and the background that culminated in us having to fight against relegation during 2022/23, all of which will no doubt will be shared with the fans when appropriate. The first sign of them communicating with the fan base for the coming season is the publishing of the retained and released list, although I do accept there are probably more questions to be answered from the publication.

Players under contract

Will Craig and Hessenthaler, be allowed to prove their loyalty to Crawley Town or be loaned out or sold in the transfer window?

Joel Lynch, when fit, is an invaluable player for Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Lynch, when fit an invaluable player for Crawley Town, can he remain fit longer this season?

Florian Kastrati and Jed Brown, presumably will be given a chance in pre-season to prove their worth to Crawley Town.

Will Kwesi Appiah, be allowed to prove both his fitness and goal scoring abilities in pre-season.?

Players remaining in contract talks with the club:

Rafiq Khaleel and Aramide Oteh, in my opinion, should be persuaded to stay for at least another year as both proved valuable in the fight against relegation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roshan Greensall falls into an area where we don’t know enough about him to gauge whether he is up to keeping goal in League 2, and I do feel that we are in need of a keeper who can challenge for the first team spot, with no disrespect intended to Corey Addai.

Players having had one-year extensions taken up by the club

Nick Tsaroulla and Harry Ransom, nothing to say here but well done to all involved.

Players released or going back to their parent clubs

The only two that I am upset about are Tom Fellows and Ludwig Francilette, and I would like Tom to return on loan and for Ludwig perhaps to be granted another chance.