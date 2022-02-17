Russell says he has spoken to the club about the issue, after he believes the condition of the pitch is having a negative impact on his side's home form and their style of play.

Russell, whose side are in the Isthmian play-off zone but whose home results have not been as strong as he would like, said: “The pitch is a little bit of a concern to me if I’m honest, I’ve told the club that. When they (Lewes) first came in for me the pitch wasn’t great, and I said to them at the time that I’m probably not the manager for you if this is going to be the state of the pitch.

“It’s not like that it’s much better, I know the club has invested a lot, but it’s not been great the past few home games. The boys (players) are moaning because they’re heavy rolling it, so it (the ball) just bounces everywhere, it’s really bouncy. We’re trying to pass the ball around and the ball is jumping around.

Lewes in recent action on the Dripping Pan pitch / Picture: James Boyes

“If you see our home form it’s scratchy, 3-2 against East Thurrock, 2-2 against Brightlingsea. It’s just scratchy because we can’t flow. I don’t fear any team in our league, I don’t fear anyone, the only fear I’ve got is as the climate warms up and the pitches get dryer, I fear the bounces get bigger and that will kill us slowly if I’m honest.

“I’ve spoke to the club; I know they’re on it. I think they’re talking to companies who are coming in to see what they can do. I think we’ve got one of the best squads in the league, one of the best groups in the league, I just want a surface that’s going to allow us to be consistent.