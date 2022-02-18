Why Eastbourne Borough boss can take pride in loss to Maidstone United

And he believes pushing the Kent full-timers so close has put them in good heart for tough back-to-back away games against fellow play-off contenders.

Two goals from Charley Kendall gave the Stones a scare last Saturday as Priory Lane greeted its biggest crowd for 11 years, with the club’s backing for the No More Red anti-knife crime and youth violence campaign taking centre stage.

Bloor said Borough could easily have forced a draw – and having won at Maidstone earlier in the season, they could be proud of their efforts against them this season.

Eastbourne - in white to mark the No More Red campaign - try to find a way past the Maidstone defence / Picture: Danny Bloor

“I couldn’t be more proud of the boys,” said Bloor. “They gave 110 per cent against a full-time side who will be there or thereabouts challenging for promotion.

“It would have been nice to give this amazing crowd something to cheer, but they saw a great performance, and we could have nicked a point at the end.”

Bloor paid tribute to CEO John Bonar, chairman David Blackmore and commercial manager Sian Ansell for leading the hard work in making a big day for the club such a success.

The Sports are seventh in National South after the defeat and now Bloor and his team’s attentions are firmly on tomorrow’s visit to Chippenham, who are one point and one place behind them.

“We’re looking forward to our second longest journey of the season,” Bloor said.

“We drew 2-2 with them at home and know this will be a very tough game.

“But for our part, our initial target for the season was to get 40 points – and we are now one point off that. Once we get to 40 we can readjust and see where we are.”

It’s the first of two straight weekends on the road for Borough. They go to Ebbsfleet, currently fifth, next week.

Meanwhile Bloor heaped praise on two-goal Kendall – and said he looked an even better player since signing his Lincoln City deal.