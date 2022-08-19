Why Eastbourne Town shirts are being sported in Sierra Leone

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex to Africa is a non-profit organisation, aiming to bring hope and joy to communities in Africa through well-coordinated sports programmes…

It started in 2007 and is a collaborative network of people and organisations designed to link Sussex to all things African. It is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people in Africa.

The main objective of Sussex to Africa is to introduce and encourage street children and orphans to sport at the community level and to offer the children a chance to play a sport they appreciate the most.

Eastbourne Town kits have been donated to a community in Sierra Leone

Sussex to Africa, works in conjunction with Kit Aid and it is hoped through the Sussex County FA there will be an increase in the amount of football kit and equipment donated to send out to Africa.

Eastbourne Town are the latest club who have seen photos of their kits arriving in Africa and being put to good use.

What football kit and equipment can be donated? Shirts, shorts, socks, tracksuits, boots, trainers, goalkeeper gloves, shin pads and footballs.

A Sussex FA spokesman said: "We take kit from club here at our HQ in Lancing and then once we build up a load we drop it off to Sussex to Africa - that is basically how it works and what happened with Town’s kit."