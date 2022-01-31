Why Eni Aluko will play for East Sussex Sunday side Pevensey and Westham

Eni Aluko will play for Pevensey and Westham

The Sunday league team paid £5 to sign the iconic player for one unforgettable match as part of eBay’s Dream Transfer raffle, with all funds raised supporting Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.

Set up in 2020 by the club’s head coach and secretary, Pevensey & Westham provide a footballing opportunity for women of all ages and levels. With a variety of experience and sporting backgrounds, each member has brought their own attributes to the club’s first competitive season.

For this unique match, England Lioness Aluko will lace up her boots once again in February to help this Eastbourne club make their mark in the league. Sky Soccer Special legend Chris Kamara will be there for some commentary.

Roberto Carlos will play for a Sunday side in Shrewsbury

In the same scheme, Roberto Carlos has signed for Bull in the Barne United in Shropshire - also for one game only.

Allowing anyone associated with a Sunday League team to throw their hat into the ring, the eBay Dream Transfer provided the opportunity to sign a legend off eBay in support of Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.

Carlos will play in Shrewsbury, Shropshire while Aluko heads to Pevensey.

Madeleine Gorman, player for Pevensey & Westham, says: “I still can’t believe we’re really going to have Eni Aluko playing up front for Pevensey & Westham, and no doubt putting away some amazing goals! It means so much to the team and all the friends and family that she’ll be coming into the community, especially the young girls who love the Lionesses. Hopefully we’re in for our first win of the season with Eni.”

Aluko says: “Things for me are really interesting stateside right now, but I'm genuinely so excited to play for Pevensey & Westham and return to where it all started - on the community football field. I'm ready to bring my A game to help these players make their mark as the new team on the block, so watch out for some goals!”

Ed Speller, manager and goalkeeper for Bull in the Barne United says: “Roberto Carlos is one of those legends who’s inspired so many young players’ love of the game. My jaw absolutely dropped when we found out Bull in the Barne won the Dream Transfer and he’ll be playing alongside the team in Shrewsbury. It should be a right laugh for him to come see what we’re made of, with some tense free kicks and hopefully no dodgy tackles!”

Bull in the Barne United, who are named after the team players' local pub, have played in Shrewsbury for over 30 years. With a few injuries (and one or two big nights) causing absences in the Division 1 team, they experienced a slower start to the season. Now climbing the ranks in the league, Carlos will come off the bench for Bull in the Barne for one special match in aid of Football Beyond Borders.

Carlos says: “I'm excited to play for Bull in the Barne in Shrewsbury, paying homage to when I nearly signed for Birmingham City in the 90s, which is very close by. I've heard that the team's been down a number of players this season, so here’s hoping my training is enough to help them up their game and bring what Bull in the Barne’s fans want to see!"

Founded in 2013, Football Beyond Borders was set up to change the lives of young people who may be passionate about football but are not fulfilling their potential at school and more than 2000 young people have already benefited from its programmes.

Matt Pywowar, Head of Fundraising at Football Beyond Borders says: “The response to our partnership with eBay for Charity on Dream Transfer has been fantastic. The campaign is proof of the uniting power football has, as each raffle entry will make a difference to support young people across the UK, and help us to support their communities in different ways. We look forward to bringing down our cohorts to watch the football legends in action and see a great match being played.”