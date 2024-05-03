Why Hastings United boss is confident they can beat Horsham at Amex Stadium cup final

Jack Dixon on the ball for Hastings United at Canvey | Picture: Scott White

The Us and a large number of fans make the trip to Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday night to face league rivals Horsham in the showpiece end to the season.

It comes after Hastings ended the Isthmian premier season in seventh spot – their joint highest ever league placing – while Horsham finished fifth but lost on penalties at Chatham in their play-off semi-final on Wednesday night.

Although Horsham beat Hastings in both league games during the season, Agutter says his side have the talent to beat Dom Di Paola’s team and bring the cup home to Hastings.

The Hastings Utd team and fans at Canvey | Picture: Scott White

"I think when we play as well as we can, when we are at our best, we can beat anyone in our league, which includes Horsham,” said Agutter.

"When we played them at home and lost 2-0, our squad was not as strong but we still created a lot of chances. Horsham were ruthless that night. At their place, where it was 2-1, we had a penalty given against us outside the box, we missed a couple of sitters and Lewis Carey pulled off a world-class save.

"Our problem in recent weeks has been failing to take our clear-cut chances, but there’s been a lot to like about our performances and we can go into the final in confident mood.”

Agutter has added many players to his squad since he returned to the Pilot Field in October but several are cup-tied. However, he is happy with the strength of the group he has available – with the likes of Davide Rodari, Ansu Janneh, Jordy Mongoy and Tommie Fagg in good shape and raring to go.

Meanwhile Hastings ended their league campaign with a 0-0 draw at Canvey Island.

Agutter said it was another game they’d have won with more ruthlessness in front of goal but the club could be proud with the joint highest finishing position.

"Once again we had four teenagers in the team. Our average age was just under 22,” he added.