Why have Bognor Regis Town had so many matches called off? And what’s being done about it?

Postponements have been all too common at Nyewood Lane this season with numerous Bognor Regis Town and Chichester City matches called off with the pitch waterlogged – and now the club have explained why, and what they’re doing about it.

James Askew, the groundsman at the MKM Arena, has provided an update as to the current state of the Nyewood Lane pitch in light of recent postponements – an unusually high number compared to the few games lost over recent seasons. And he has explained that a problem with one particular patch of grass has led to major headaches but is in the process of being put right.

The pitch problems have hit Chichester City as well as the Rocks – City are using Nyewood Lane as a temprary home while a new 3G surface is installed at Oaklands Park. Last weekend Bognor’s home game on Saturday and City’s on Sunday were both washed out.

The upshot is Bognor have been able to play only seven home Isthmian premier games so far – while Chi City have played just five home matches in the Isthmian south-east – the lowest number in the division.

Covers on the problem part of the pitch at Nyewood Lane | Picture: BRTFC

Askew told the club website: “Following several postponements at the MKM Arena this season so far, I wanted to take the opportunity to update the supporters on an ongoing issue we are currently facing with the MKM Arena playing surface.

“The pitch has a proper installed drainage system under the playing surface which for years has ensured only a very small amount of games have been postponed.

"This was installed many years ago — before there was even a stand behind the goal at the training ground end! However, over the last couple of years with rainfall levels increasing it has become clear that this drainage system is failing and can no longer cope.

"There are some areas of the pitch where the drainage isn’t performing as well as other areas increasing the time for the pitch to drain after rainfall.

“Significantly one small area of the pitch, however, has been severely affected with the rainfall over the last month and half. It’s an area of around eight yards by five yards situated just outside the penalty box at the training ground end of the ground.

"This area has become incredibly soft and unfortunately this very small area has so far led to two first team fixture postponements while the rest of the pitch has been perfectly fine. The ball rolls through the area fine however due to being so soft it fails the ball bounce test during pitch inspections.

“Last week Jack Pearce and I met with a specialist sports turf drainage contractor to look at in-season options to fix this area of the pitch without the need to dig the pitch up. A solution has been identified and we hope in the next couple of weeks work will be able to commence, subject to condition of the pitch, to get machinery on to it. Before this work commences in the short term we are now using covers to cover this area as well as the surrounding area.

