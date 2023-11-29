Why Horsham’s FA Cup trip to Sutton is dream come true for 86-year-old Roy
But for Roy Osborne Saturday’s second round tie at Sutton is extra special – as he is a former manager and player of both clubs.
Roy was one of Horsham’s most successful bosses, leading them to two Athenian League titles and two Sussex Senior Cup wins while in the hotseat from 1969 to 1975.
He had played for Sutton – scoring 77 goals in 163 matches – before joining Horsham as player-coach alongside manager Roy Scutt.
Roy later became manager for a spell that also included an appearance in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup in 74-75.
Roy is in Sutton’s hall of fame and and was a member of their 1963 Amateur Cup final team who played Wimbledon, and was later manager and a director at Gander Green Lane.
He said he couldn’t wait to see his former teams lock horns in a tie that has come about because Barnsley fielded an ineligible player in their replay win at Horsham on November 14.
Roy said: “After playing over 250 games and scoring over 100 goals for the two clubs combined I am thrilled that they meet in the second round on Saturday.
"Having been manager of both clubs in the 1970s, it is a honor to be going to the game with 14 of my family. I’d take a draw and a replay at Horsham live on TV – allowing both clubs to benefit from extra money before the big one hopefully in round three.”