Managers Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell have reacted with huge positivity after discovering that Bognor Regis Town will be plying their trade in the Isthmian South Central division next season.

The Rocks are desperate to make a swift return to step three football following relegation from the Isthmian premier division and the joint bosses say news of the placement – which could have seen them play in the South East sector, meaning more travelling -- means they can step up the rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

Birmingham and Howell are in meaningful conversations with players they have targeted with the task of bouncing back at the first time of asking – but have warned that it will be a tough ask given the quality of teams vying for success.

Birmingham, who knows the division well from his stint managing Horndean in it, says it is a challenge that the gaffers are relishing.

He said: “I am happy we are in the South Central purely and simply because of the mileage. One thing we know about players is that even if they have got to travel another 100 yards they will probably expect an extra £10!

"There are still some really historic clubs in there, the likes of Leatherhead and Kingstonian, who have won the FA Trophy. Then there is Ascot United, who won the FA Vase a few years ago and Hayes & Yeading, who have an unbelievable stadium

“So there are a few clubs in there that deserve the utmost respect and again, it is a very competitive league but very technically different to the South East, which is so physically strong and in which you have every aspect in that league totally covered -- it's full of pace and power and they have unbelievable players and of course all the Kent sides have big, big budgets.

“But then when you look at the league we are in to you’ve now got Portchester coming in to it; well, Portchester will probably quite easily match Farnham's budget (Farnham were promoted as champions of the South Central division last season), and their budget was about £10,000 a week so you've got the money boys coming in.

"It’s going to make it very, very exciting. We've got Littlehampton coming across as well. Obviously when I was at Horndean we played Littlehampton in the league and we know what great team spirit they have got and that's what gets them through and I am sure they will be pleased at coming over.

“Do we come in to this league as favourites? No, we don't! I think that everyone has got to realise what we have got to do now is rebuild; strip back and rebuild and if that means the whole attitude of the dressing room goes then so be it.

“Jamie and I can't have players trying to dictate to us by going, 'well I'll wait and see because if a bigger club comes in from a league above then I'll go to them'. They either want to play for Bognor Regis Town or they don't -- it's as easy as that.

“Don't get me wrong it will probably make our targets a little bit more interested in what we are having to say to them because we know geographically it's not going to be travelling to the end of the world every other week. It’s going to be up the A3 and the M25 corridor so we are looking forward to it.

"We are close to getting a couple over the line and it is just a matter of, ‘watch this space'. Now we know what league we are going in we know we can step up the attack and speak to players.”

Meanwhile, Howell says the club expect to be able to announce new recruits and players retained soon. He said: “We are pleased we now know which league we are in and it helps us now focus on what we want to do for next season and we can speak to players with a bit more of a definitive plan.

"There will be new challenges, some grounds we have not been to for some time and it will be good for players and fans to visit new places and get new memories so hopefully it’s all positive. We are really looking forward to next season. Talks are going well with certain players and hopefully we can announce something in the next couple of days... so it’s all positive from our perspective."