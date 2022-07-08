Why key Lewes FC directors have had to stand down

Charlie Dobres and Ed Ramsden have stepped down as directors after nearly 12 years.

The two were part of the original group of six, known as the Rooks 125, who steered the club into community ownership in 2010, along with Alex Leith, Ben Ward, Patrick Marber and Nick Williams.

Twelve years on they leave the club in a significantly better place on and off the pitch. Both have reached the current maximum 12-year terms as members of the board.

Charlie Dobres and Ed Ramsden at The Dripping Pan

Lewes chairman Stuart Fuller said: “Their contribution both in terms of the time, expertise and financial support given to the club can never be underestimated.

"Both worked tirelessly in those early years, with zero knowledge about non-league football, to save the club from potential financial ruin and implement a structure for future governance.

"We would not be here today if it wasn’t for Charlie and Ed, nor would many of our current [and former] directors or staff.”

Director John Peel said: “For over a decade, Charlie and Ed have been die-hard fans as well as directors and more than anyone else over the past decade, their impact is tangible across our club today.”