Why Lewes’ Dripping Pan will be place to be for Lionesses matches at World Cup

World Cup fever is back and Lewes FC want the Dripping Pan to be the place to be as the Lionesses look to conquer in Australia.

Over the next six weeks the Rooks are going to be hosting a number of exciting events including the screening of all England games and the World Cup final on 20 August.

Before the first Lionesses game, on Saturday 22 July, the first event will be on Thursday 13 July – a clothes swap at the Pan organised by Dolly. The Great Dolly Clothes Swap will a fun-packed evening with World Cup-themed cocktails; the Lionesses cocktail, the Ivi cocktail, and the Sophie cocktail!

For the Lionesses games, there will be different themes for each one. On 22 July, it will be family-focused and the perfect occasion to cheer on the team in the opening fixture.

Sarina Wiegman, Head Coach of England, speaks to the players during a drinks break during an England Training Session at St Georges Park (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This will be followed by a networking event hosted by sponsors SumUp for their fixture vs Denmark on Friday 28 July. This will include fundraising for Brighton-based domestic abuse charity Rise.

The last group game against China is listed as an official meet-up for ‘This Fan Girl’, a space for women and girls to connect with each other via football.

On Friday 4 August, they then see the return of the Offside Rule & all that Jazz. Lewes say they would love to see the World Cup inspire more women to get into football and the Offside Rule is the perfect space to come along and join a community of like-minded people where no question is too silly.

All the Lionesses games, as well as the Offside Rule, are FREE to attend.

On Sunday 20 August (from 11am, it’s the World Cup final followed by Lewes FC Women v West Ham United

What’s on at the Pan?Thursday 13 July (5-7pm) – The Great Dolly Clothes Swap

Saturday 22 July (10:30am) – Lionesses vs. Haiti

Friday 28 July (9:30am) – Lionesses vs. Denmark

Tuesday 1 August (12:00pm) – Lionesses vs. China

Friday 4 August (6:30pm) – Offside Rule & all that Jazz

Sunday 20 August (11am) – World Cup Final followed by Lewes FC Women v West Ham United

