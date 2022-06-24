Why Lewes FC fans Liam and Dan won awards at Isthmian League celebration

Two of their most loyal fans, Dan Bentley and Liam Beresford, were joint winners of the league’s supporter of the year award.

The citation read: “Any fans of clubs Lewes visit will probably know Liam and Dan – they are both wheelchair bound but still follow the Rooks to almost every away game and are always present behind the goal we are attacking. They’ve been regulars at Lewes games home and away for over 15 years together

“They met 34 years at a specialist centre for cerebral palsy in Hampstead and connected immediately, and have remained best friends since. Liam lives in Lewes and has followed the Rooks for probably 25 years plus.

Liam Beresford

“Dan lives in Great Dunmow, Essex (a 100-plus mile drive each way) and has followed Lewes since around 2005.

" When West Ham were playing away from Upton Park Dan and his dad would travel to Lewes meet up with Liam and his family and would walk to The Pan with them to watch the game. Once Dan had obtained his driving licence he would drive himself to games and meet up with Liam.

“Both have played boccia at the highest level, representing England. Dan won a gold medal as part of the GB team in the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and bronze in 2012 in London alongside numerous golds, silvers, and bronze medals in World Cups, world championships, European and UK championships.

"Dan now officiates, coaches and also runs a boccia club in Essex, this combined with his role on the board of directors for Boccia England keep him extremely busy, and he gained his coaching and refereeing around three years ago.

Dan Bentley

“They are true fans of the club through thick and thin. They let us know their feelings on performances and any game we play wouldn’t be the same without them there. The sheer dedication of their support is the reason why we’d like to nominate them as Isthmian Supporters of the Year. They are an inspiration.”