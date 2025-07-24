Why Midhurst trip was pleasing for Bognor Regis Town bosses

Michael Birmingham declared himself satisfied with Bognor Regis Town's latest pre-season friendly win and reflected on the progress being made within the squad as they prepare for the upcoming Isthmian South Central division campaign.

The Rocks chalked up a 4-1 victory over Southern Combination outfit Midhurst & Easebourne at the Rotherfield on Tuesday to maintain a 100 per cent success rate in their three summer matches thus far as they ready themselves for a mouth-watering curtain-raiser at AFC Portchester on August 9.

Next up the Nye Camp side head to Southern League premier south Wimborne Town on Saturday before travelling to Weymouth from the same league next Tuesday. And they do so on the back of a routine win over a hard-working Stags side.

Birmingham and Howell shuffled their pack for the encounter and were able to welcome back Harvey Whyte to the fold but were missing Chad Field, Sam Hookey and Matt Jones. Callum Beck, son of former Rocks favourite Dan Beck, came into the side and showed plenty of promise at left-back — and, aged 16, looks a real prospect for the future.

The Rocks in earlier pre-season action versus Infinity | Picture: Trevor Staff

Callum Laycock gave the Rocks the lead in the fourth minute and the visitors doubled their advantage four minutes later thanks to an own goal. But the hosts pulled themselves back into the game with a powerful header on 11 minutes to make it 2-1.

The Rocks had to wait until the 65th minute to extend their lead when Tommy Block headed home to make it 3-1. The fourth goal came from the spot came on 80 minutes thanks to Tommy Scutt’s converted penalty kick following a crude foul on Laycock in the box.

And Birmingham said: "Me and Jamie were a lot happier with what we saw against Midhurst than the last two games. We started off on the front foot and some of our patterns were very good and if it wasn't for maybe the pitch, there would have been a lot more final product -- and it would have been more beneficial.

“Either the pass was trying to be too precise with not enough on it because of the long grass, or it was too straight but our build-up play was very good, getting into the area... it was just our end product (that was lacking).

"It's only our third game and there were lots of positives. Work rate was good, the tempo was good and I thought we controlled large periods of the game -- you would expect that as well. It was a very good fitness exercise; no one was injured. I'm very disappointed in us conceding a goal from a set piece.

“Yes, I know we didn't have Chad Field who is very, very dominant but the ball cannot be delivered within the six-yard box and they score from a free header from four yards out just inside the back post; that can't happen!

But if that’s the only negative then let's not let that take away from what was a very workman-like performance I am sure, like Jamie, we should focus on the positives, from individuals and collectively as well.”