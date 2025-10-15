Ringmer AFC were left to rue missed chances as they lost an entertaining end-to-end contest with Arundel 3-1 at The Dripping Pan.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special occasion for the Blues followed a dramatic week where they were informed by the Southern Combination League that they would be suspended from hosting Step 6 matches until a minor pitch issue was fixed.

Slight surface irregularities were found on the Caburn Community Ground’s 3G pitch during a recent FIFA Quality test, outside of the 10mm tolerance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While work has commenced to resolve this issue and secure the appropriate re-certification to return Step 6 football to the CCG, in the meantime Ringmer worked quickly to up sticks for the weekend.

Ringmer and Arundel in action | Picture: Will Hugall

Lewes FC were excellent hosts at the Dripping Pan, with the ground that normally hosts Step 3 matches proving to be a real treat for the players and staff involved in a clash with Arundel.

Ringmer more than held their own on unfamiliar ‘home’ territory, with a whole host of chances to take at least a point from the game.

The game began at breakneck speed, with three goals in the first 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac Bignell opened the scoring for the Mullets two minutes in with a powerful header from a Liam Brady cross, while Rhys Taylor equalised for the Blues six minutes in with a powerful low finish in the box.

Ringmer and Arundel go toe to toe | Picture: Will Hugall

Harry Russell netted with a cracking finish in the 18th minute after a Steve Herbert cross, while the teams traded chances for the rest of the first half.

After the break, Ringmer had regular opportunities, with George Coleman twice denied from close range, Leon Turner foiled by an excellent Maciek Kason save, and Charlie Northeast and Curtis Wilton also going close in the box.

Arundel goalkeeper Maciek Kason was subsequently named Man of the Match for his excellent performance, which enabled his side to go on and wrap up the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herbert netted an 81st-minute penalty after a late Taylor tackle to put the visitors into an unassailable lead.

Ringmer fell to 14th in the SCFL Division 1 table after the result, and now head to 16th-placed Dorking Wanderers B this weekend knowing a result is vital.

Ringmer AFC: Bryson, Sewell (Whiteoak, 65'), Wilton (Doyle, 75'), Maybury, Northeast (C), Webster, Taylor, Blackford, Fenner (Lindsey, 35'), Coleman (Sey, 75'), Ashwood (Turner, 47').