BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Why six Sussex non-league teams are in for a big attendance boost this weekend

Numerous Sussex non-league teams will get a significant gate boost this weekend when Sussex’s first Groundhop UK weekend takes place.
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Southern Combination League and GroundhopUK have worked to set up six matches for a dedicated group of non-league fanatics to watch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The fixtures are Shoreham v Crowborough (7.30pm Friday), Pagham v Steyning (11am Saturday), Bosham v Jarvis Brook (2.15pm Saturday), Selsey v Roffey (5.45pm Saturday), Wick v Oakwood (11am Sunday), Billingshurst v East Preston 2.45 Sunday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SCFL Director and ground hop organiser Terry Doyle said: “As a keen groundhopper I know this will be widely welcomed. I have attended many ground hops and they are always professionally run and great fun.

Most Popular
Bosham's Walton Lane is one of the venues on the groundhoppers' itinerary | Picture: Simon JasinskiBosham's Walton Lane is one of the venues on the groundhoppers' itinerary | Picture: Simon Jasinski
Bosham's Walton Lane is one of the venues on the groundhoppers' itinerary | Picture: Simon Jasinski

"We have a varied portfolio of grounds in the Premier Sports Southern Combination run by volunteers who will make everyone welcome. I have spoken to the clubs taking part in the inaugural hop and every single club embraced the idea with great enthusiasm”.

SCFL Chairman Steve Nealgrove added “I look forward to welcoming visitors from all over to our league grounds. With three divisions to cover there will be plenty of opportunities to visit new grounds as well as enjoying our hospitality.”

Chris Berezai of GroundhopUK said: “This is fantastic news for groundhoppers. We are delighted and honoured to be working with the SCFL to stage this event in a league we are constantly asked about.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Wick, there are hopes they will have heir biggest crowd in years for Sunday’s occasion. Breakfast options will be available at Crabtree Park and is £7 with under-16s getting in free if accompanied by an adult.