Why six Sussex non-league teams are in for a big attendance boost this weekend
The Southern Combination League and GroundhopUK have worked to set up six matches for a dedicated group of non-league fanatics to watch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The fixtures are Shoreham v Crowborough (7.30pm Friday), Pagham v Steyning (11am Saturday), Bosham v Jarvis Brook (2.15pm Saturday), Selsey v Roffey (5.45pm Saturday), Wick v Oakwood (11am Sunday), Billingshurst v East Preston 2.45 Sunday).
SCFL Director and ground hop organiser Terry Doyle said: “As a keen groundhopper I know this will be widely welcomed. I have attended many ground hops and they are always professionally run and great fun.
"We have a varied portfolio of grounds in the Premier Sports Southern Combination run by volunteers who will make everyone welcome. I have spoken to the clubs taking part in the inaugural hop and every single club embraced the idea with great enthusiasm”.
SCFL Chairman Steve Nealgrove added “I look forward to welcoming visitors from all over to our league grounds. With three divisions to cover there will be plenty of opportunities to visit new grounds as well as enjoying our hospitality.”
Chris Berezai of GroundhopUK said: “This is fantastic news for groundhoppers. We are delighted and honoured to be working with the SCFL to stage this event in a league we are constantly asked about.”
For Wick, there are hopes they will have heir biggest crowd in years for Sunday’s occasion. Breakfast options will be available at Crabtree Park and is £7 with under-16s getting in free if accompanied by an adult.