Why Spain training camp might not have been 'enjoyable' for Crawley Town squad

Crawley Town came back from their pre-season training camp in Spain, and Scott Lindsey was pleased with what was achieved by the trip.

“It was just about getting away and getting together and trying to create a togetherness, which we did,” Lindsey said.

The players might have enjoyed it as much, however. Lindsey said: “They trained extremely hard every day. It was hard work for them, and it was quite relentless if you want to put it that way. And it was hard, you know. I think that it wasn’t an enjoyable week in many ways for the players because they worked extremely hard.

“I think they couldn’t wait to get back on the plane and get home, to be honest with you. But it was a great week from a football point of view. And it was just a good week of getting together and kind of building them connections and building that togetherness.”

Whilst out in Spain, Crawley played a behind closed doors friendly against Scottish Premiership side Hearts, who won the game 3-1. Crawley’s goal was scored by Louis Flower on his debut.