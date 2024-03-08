Why Sylvia has special place in Hastings Half Marathon history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are known now as the Heroes of Hastings Half, 5,000 miles of Hastings roads have been covered by those 10 alone, and that’s just on race days.

There is however, only one lady.

Sylvia Huggett, a member of Hastings Runners and an East Sussex resident for 43 years, is a true inspiration. She is running this year alongside her family members; three generations of Huggett’s will take part in either the Half Marathon or Mini Run.

Sylvia Huggett and her family are looking forward to this month's Hastings Half | Picture contributed

We sat down with Sylvia discuss the event and get some advice for those who are doing it for the first time.

When did you hear of the first Hastings Half Marathon and what made you sign up?

I had run the London Marathon in 1983 and subsequently had my daughter so didn’t run for a little while. But then I saw the Hastings Half Marathon come along and I thought – got to do that! It’s just such a good event, it’s really expanded now with the support and I’ve just carried on and on. Somebody said to me the other day “are you going to do the 50th one?” and I just laughed. We’ll see.

How long do you think you’ll keep on racing the HHM?

Hastings Runners at Paddock Wood | Picture contributed

I’m not sure, I enjoy running but road running is more painful than off-road with my knee. But I think, as long as I keep enjoying it, I will keep on going. There’s no point running if you don’t enjoy it.

You mention your knee, has there ever been a time where you nearly couldn’t race?

Not really. One I did walk, but I must have walked quite quick because I did it 2:30 or 2:40. Other than that I’ve been really lucky, I’ve been injury free really. It’s only this year that I’ve had any trouble, and I’ve ran for over 40 years, I can’t really complain.

Going back to the very first HHM, did you run it alone or as part of a group?

John Ralph of HY at Paddock Wood | Picture: contributed

I ran alone on the very first one, I didn’t belong to Hastings Runners then, so I just went out and ran it. I’ve been with Hastings Runners since around 1993/1994. I didn’t join originally because living out in Westfield you’d have to travel into Hastings each time. At the time the children were so young, it wasn’t fair on my husband to trolley off every time I wanted to run!

Is there anything that stands out as a really good experience during the HHM?

For me it’s when my whole family do it. The 25th one, the 30th one, the three children and my husband all did it. At the 35th, one of my son’s missed out but this year we’re all doing it. We’ve even got grandchildren in the mini run so there’s three generations doing it.

What are your connections to Hastings? Have you lived here your entire life?

We moved here in 1981 with my husband’s work but when we were young we used to come to Hastings on holiday. We love the area, there’s a great community – we won’t move again. You can go for a run out in the country too, I quite like the fire hills to run over. Recently, a friend and I ran Sedlescombe, Brede, Three Oaks, climbing over trees on the road.

With nearly 3,000 runners booked this year, what tips would you give to someone who’s running the Hastings Half for the first time?

Go out and enjoy it. Don’t put pressure on yourself. Sometimes people think you’ve got to run all of it, but you’ve got to go and just enjoy it. You get so much support from the crowds. I don’t know if it’s a good thing having your name on your t-shirt or not because everyone keeps shouting at you, encouraging you. But it’s great to just enjoy it.

We’ve got an official Hastings Half Marathon playlist where people can add their favourite running songs, would you like to add one?

Ah, and I’ve got to think of it right now?! Well obviously, Chariots of Fire is always a good one – it gets you going!

The race takes place on Sunday, March 24 – full details on the Nice Work website.

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Almost 30 Hastings Runners ran a half marathon last weekend – but they didn’t all opt for the same one.

Members faced the choice of two local options in their preparations for the town’s 13.1 mile showcase.

The Eastbourne Half Marathon drew 18 Hastings Runners as Brighton Phoenix’s Simon Heath set a new course record of 1hr 9min 41sec.

Closest HR member to him, 11th overall, was Will Withecombe in 1:21:59. Behind him were Steven Hoath and Sam Evans recording PBs of 1:25:18 and 1:26:12.

There were age category triumphs for HR stalwarts Darren Barzee (MV55) and Kevin Blowers (MV60). Fastest female from HR was Laurine Waille (1:47:40) followed by Kelly DeRosa, Deanne Smith and Carly Elliston.

Eleven club members tackled the Paddock Wood Half Marathon where PB Running founder Simon Linklater followed up a recent marathon PB with his best half marathon time, 1:33:58, with MV60 Conal Tracey close behind in 1:39:15.

In addition to Mark Dunn, there were five female HR members who recorded PBs – the club’s first woman to the line Rachael Inns (in 1:51:31), Alice Tigwell (1:55:52), Lindsey Jones (1:58:56) Jacqueline Scott (2:08:39) and Alison Anderson (2:09:03).

Susan Rae won her FV60 age category at the Beniel International Women’s Day 5k in Spain in 23:30; at Paphos in Cyprus Jane Bashford ran the 5k, husband Andy the 10k.

Hastings Runners flagship event – the Hastings five-mile road race – returns for its 17th anniversary on Sunday, June 2.

The mainly seafront route, which starts and finishes in the town centre, again includes a loop of the town's historic pier.

Some 450 to 500 runners are expected to take part in this Sussex Grand Prix event, which has raised nearly £65k for St Michael's Hospice over the years.

Love Hastings Ltd are the major sponsor, along with long-standing sponsors Wisdens Sports, The White Rock Hotel and Only Coco Chocolates; supported by Hastings Borough Council and Hastings Pier.

Race organiser Nick Brown, club chairman of Hastings Runners, said: "I’m delighted to announce we have been able to attract quite a number of new sponsors this year – including Sussex Premier Health, McPhersons Chartered Accountants & Tax Advisers, Play Sport UK, Swiss Technology Company TE Connectivity, Ibstock Ltd (UK's leading clay brick manufacturer), Douglas Mercer & Son Funeral Directors, PB Runner (Hastings Runners senior coach Simon Linklater) and Rhys Boorman Running & Wellbeing.

"In addition, supermarket chain Morrisons are generously providing water and snacks for all finishers, as well as sponsoring the team awards. Sponsors are essential to the event's success, and their support ensures that the majority of race entry proceeds go to charity."

If you are interested in sponsoring, please email [email protected] – and see www.hastingsfivemilerace.uk for more.

HY RUNNERS

It’s been a flying start to March for HY Runners.

Sophie Smith competed at Lee Valley Athletics Centre in London and was on top form. She won the 200m race for her age group.

The HY team were out in full force at the Paddock Wood and Eastbourne half marathons and there were personal bests galore.

Paddock Wood attracted over 2,000 runners on the fun, flat, fast course in and around the hop fields and orchards of Kent. And this is definitely a personal best course.

William Carey came in at 1:14.19, Rachel Wigmore at 1:34.03 (PB) and Benjamin Jones at 1:46.32 (PB).

The Paddock Wood Half Marathon will celebrate its 35th year next year.

John Ralph showed why he is known as the real deal at Paddock Wood with a fantastic performance.

He said: "I went out hard as I’d felt strong in last week’s race at the Headcorn half.

"I stuck at 6:09 pace for 10 miles, before dropping off the pack at miles 11 and 12, but I rallied and sorted my head and pulled it back and run hard to the finish line to claim a PB of 1:21.04.

"To say I'm chuffed is an understatement.”

Over in sunny Eastbourne, conditions were perfect and again PBs were in order.

Ben Macmillion finished in 1:18.53, Oliver Carey in 1:19.20, Sam Brown in 1:26.48, Jake Coleman in 1:31.22 (PB), Ivy Buckland in 1:33.03 (PB), Tom Brampton in 1:35.42 and Susan Dunn in 2:02.02.

The Eastbourne Half Marathon is a popular event and offers great views over Sovereign Harbour and the promenade, and it’s another race that has good PB potential.

Head coach at HY Runners Terry Skelton was very pleased with the PBs gained over weekend and said it showed the potential for the HY team.

“PBs were expected this weekend in perfect conditions,” said Skelton.

"I ran my PB at Paddock Wood of 1:10, I am thrilled with the PBs gained by, John, Rachel, Ben, Jake and Ivy.”

