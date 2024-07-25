Why Worthing FC will start National League South season with SIX straight away games
The Rebels will now travel to Truro on Monday, August 26, instead of hosting them at Woodside Road.
Clubs had until 10am last Wednesday to submit any fixture re-arrangement paperwork, within seven days of fixtures being released.
The decision to re-arrange the fixture was not taken lightly by the club, but with construction work on the new North Stand ongoing and a tight deadline needing to be met, this was the safest solution.
Worthing said: “While the club is disappointed to have to wait a couple of weeks longer for the first home match of the new season, we are pleased that we can still host all 23 league matches at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium in 2024-25, now starting with the visit of Hornchurch on Saturday, September 7.”
Chief operating officer Keith Mitchell added: “We would have loved to have made the bank holiday fixture v Truro our first home fixture of the season.
"The recent bout of poor weather has pressured what was already a very tight schedule to complete the required work and obtain the necessary safety sign-offs and certifications for the new North Stand.
“The club would like to thank fans for their understanding and patience in waiting for our first home match. I am sure with the new stand and improved facilities in place it will have been worth the wait.”
