Why Worthing FC will start National League South season with SIX straight away games

Worthing FC fans will have to wait longer than they thought for their first home league game – after the Rebels asked to switch their two fixtures with Truro to allow work on the ground to be finished.

The Rebels will now travel to Truro on Monday, August 26, instead of hosting them at Woodside Road.

Clubs had until 10am last Wednesday to submit any fixture re-arrangement paperwork, within seven days of fixtures being released.

The decision to re-arrange the fixture was not taken lightly by the club, but with construction work on the new North Stand ongoing and a tight deadline needing to be met, this was the safest solution.

Worthing in action at home to Truro last season| Picture: Mike Gunn

Worthing said: “While the club is disappointed to have to wait a couple of weeks longer for the first home match of the new season, we are pleased that we can still host all 23 league matches at the Sussex Transport Community Stadium in 2024-25, now starting with the visit of Hornchurch on Saturday, September 7.”

Chief operating officer Keith Mitchell added: “We would have loved to have made the bank holiday fixture v Truro our first home fixture of the season.

"The recent bout of poor weather has pressured what was already a very tight schedule to complete the required work and obtain the necessary safety sign-offs and certifications for the new North Stand.

