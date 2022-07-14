Why Worthing's next two friendlies are only 60 minutes long

The Rebels face Winchester City and Whitehawk in two 60-minute matches on Saturday, with the arrangement designed to give every player a chance to build fitness.

“As we get to this stage, we sort of ramp up the minutes. We're at a stage now where all of the players need it. If you've got 22 players, it's hard to do that in one game,” Hinshelwood said.

Brighton U23s v Worthing - in pictures by Mike Gunn.

Worthing's bosses watch the action v Brighton / Picture: Mike Gunn

“If we only played one 90 minute game and had 45 minutes each way, then some of them would be getting 60, some of them would be getting 30.

“This way, I think we're going to be getting more players getting 60 minutes into their legs.”

The arrangement provides a footballing feast on what is expected to be one of the warmest days of the year, and Hinshelwood praised its virtues for his squad.

Worthing do battle at Selsey / Picture: Mike Gunn

"A lot of teams go abroad for warm weather training which helps them, so I'm pretty sure that this will help with pre-season,, although I'm sure the players at the time might not be feeling quite so good about it,” he said. "But I'm sure it will help their fitness and that's what pre-season is all about.”

The new National League South side come into the matches on the back of an encouraging couple of results last week, drawing 1-1 against both Brighton & Hove Albion’s Under-23s and Selsey. New recruit Lewis White got the goal against Brighton

“We went to Brighton to pit our wits against a Premier League opposition and it was a great test, it was a great workout,” the boss added.

"A lot of so-called first-team players got a run-out and it was a good game. Then the game on Saturday allowed us to play a few youngsters and look at a few trialists, so again it was a good test. At this stage, though, it's about the players getting 60 minutes under their belts and nothing more really.”