High-scoring Southern Combination League Division 1 matches for Worthing United and Wick – with one winning and one drawing – and mixed FA Cup fortunes for Steyning and Shoreham all feature in this local football round-up.

Worthing Utd 4 Copthorne 3

SCFL Division 1

There was a winning start to the season for the Mavericks, overcoming Copthorne 4-3 at Lyons Way.

Wick in pre-season action v Lancing

A terrific first 40 minutes saw them go four up without reply.

Sean Culley (2), Liam Appleton and Danny Kingston were the scorers.

The visitors were given a lift just before the break by way of a goal back from the penalty spot.

This did galvanise them and they came out of the traps fast to reduce the deficit further with two quick goals.

Worthing United in pre-season action v Shoreham

Worthing had a number of chances to increase their lead but these were not were taken – meaning that some superb defending and goalkeeping was required to see the game out for the three points.

This was definitely one for the neutral!

Wick 4 Roffey 4

SCFL Division 1

(report from Wick)

Johan Van Driel was a sure bet to grab a dramatic injury-time equaliser for ten-man Wick in a rollercoaster league curtain-raiser with Roffey at Crabtree Park.

The Dragons captain already had a spring in his step after placing £100 on a racehorse called Johan which won at 25/1 at Goodwood on Friday.

And he was brimming with confidence when he stepped up to take a 93rd minute free-kick with a valuable point on the line against a team expected to be title contenders.

“I’ve been really buzzing to start the season after missing our run to the playoff final through injury and the big win at Goodwood put me in even better spirits,” said the midfielder.

“I took the free-kick and gave the goalkeeper no chance as it found the stantion so it's been a tremendous start to the season.”

Wick led three times, with Dave Crouch scoring twice either side of a Roffey goal when Thiago Andrade tucked away the rebound after George Cousins failed to convert a penalty.

Cousins then failed to score from the spot for a second time after the break by firing over the bar but two goals from Kelvin Lucas and a Jahobi Maher header put the Boars 4-3 up.

Crouch was sent off after catching the goalkeeper with a challenge but Van Driel popped up to save the day.

Elsewhere on the opening day of the Division 1 season, Arundel lost 2-1 at Oakwood, while Mile Oak went down 4-0 at home to Forest Row.

by Sam Chapman for Roffey

Neutral spectators would have thoroughly enjoyed the first game of the new season, but for the management teams it was not the easiest to watch.

Jack Munday took his new squad to Crabtree Park – without the suspended Charlie Leach and skipper Ricardo Fernandes – to face the team that lost the promotion play-off final last year.

Roffey went behind when a loose ball from Scott Faber’s challenge fell into the path of David Crouch and he found the bottom corner – moments after Luis Correia had made a good block from Josh Irish.

On 25 minutes George Cousins turned his man in the area and was brought down.

Cousins took the kick but Keelan Belcher pulled off a great save. However, Tiago Andrade put away the rebound.

Against the run of play Wick regained the lead when Crouch finished clinically.

Roffey were rewarded with another penalty but this time Cousins’ strike was too high.

Then from a rare Wick attack Ryan Barrett headed in for 3-1.

Munday brought on Sam Hastings and Terrell Joseph before Lucas made it 3-2.

Five minutes later, Hastings set up Lucas for the equaliser.

Jahobi Maher was brought on and soon sent in a delicious cross which Faber converted – and Roffey were ahead.

Crouch was sent off for a lunge at Correia and with time nearly up, Wick were given a free kick about 20 yards out that Johan Van Driel curled over the wall and into the top corner for 4-4.

Shoreham’s FA Cup hopes ended early as they lost their extra preliminary round tie 3-0 at Crowborough.

Michael Death’s team will turn their attentions back to the SCFL premier division on Saturday, when they visit Eastbourne United Association in search of their first points of the season.

Balham 0 Steyning Town 4

FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round

by Richard Woodbridge

The Barrowmen travelled up to South London on Saturday to take on Balham FC in the first preliminary round of the FA Cup. A first meeting between the two sides. The venue was the Mayfield Stadium, Croydon where our hosts ground share with AFC Croydon Athletic recently bought by Stromzy and Wilf. By the look of the round in to the ground they have alot of work to do!! Inside the stadium we were welcomed by a large main stand, and a decent playing surface sped up by the rain which was still coming down.

Town lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with a number of players; Leahy, Shooman, Remfry all making their first competitive started for the Barrowmen and the bench looked particularly strong as Kev, at an early stage of the season, was clearly looking to start rotating.

Town were quickly in to their stride, looking the more assured, and it didn't take long for them to go ahead. A deep corner from the left was nodded home firmly by Cooper on 5 minutes. On 8 minutes it was nearly 2-0 as Remfry drove a wicked shot that narrowly deflected over the bar. From the resulting corner Da Costa had a header cleared off the line.

Balham were looking to play out from the back but were having trouble beating the high press lead by the energy of Remfry, Leahy and Barnes. At times when they did beat the press Balham looked neat and tidy in midfield but any up front pressure was well dealt with by our back three of Coops, Clark and Da Costa.

On 29 minutes good work by Langford saw him race clear but be thwarted by a good save. However on 32 minutes we did make it 2-0 as a thumping header from Shooman flew past the keeper. Credit to Clark for a cracking cross but what a header!

On the stroke of half time Lucas was called in to action for the first time but made a good save an Town were in the changing rooms two goals to the good

The second half started fairly quietly but The Barrowmen continued to look the more dangerous. Coops missed a golden chance with a glancing header to add another goal, but we didn't wait long for a third. Coops got another header in from a corner, which was scrambled off the line but Hallett was there to thump home.

Axell and Towning both came on to the pitch in the second half for their Town debuts, as well as Meehan, in fine early season form, also coming on. And it was that man Meehan who added a fine fourth late on. Balham struck the post from long range, the rebound made it out to Clark, who released Langford away down the left. Langers looked up and played a beautifully weighted ball in to the path of Meehan, who finished with a fine dinked lob over the keeper.

This wrapped up a great afternoons work and send Town in to the hat for the next round where they take on Peacehaven & Telescombe at home. Should be a cracker!!