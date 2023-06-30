NationalWorldTV
Wick are back – and Lancing and Peacehaven clashes are first up

Wick FC return from their summer break this Saturday when they begin preparing for a fresh bid for the Southern Combination Division One title with the first of an exciting crop of pre-season friendlies at Crabtree Park.
By Football reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

The Dragons were denied promotion to the Premier Division when they were beaten 2-1 by Epsom & Ewell in the play-off final at Leatherhead in May and will be among the favourites for the automatic ticket to the top-flight this time around.

They start pre-season by welcoming Isthmian south east side Lancing to Coomes Way tomorrow (Saturday July 1) (kick-off 2pm) then face Peacehaven on Tuesday (7pm).

That’s followed by a trip across the Solent on Saturday, July 8 to play Cowes Sports and next is the big one when neighbours Littlehampton Town visit Crabtree Park on Wednesday, July 12 (7.30pm).

Wick reached the play-offs last season - and are back in pre-season action on Saturday | Picture: Stephen GoodgerWick reached the play-offs last season - and are back in pre-season action on Saturday | Picture: Stephen Goodger
After that AFC Whyteleafe travel to the south coast from Surrey the following Saturday (3pm), Saltdean United are the visitors on Tuesday, July 18 and Petersfield cross the Hampshire border on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).

The schedule concludes with home games against Southwater on Tuesday, July 25 (7.15) and Rustington on Tuesday, August 1 (7pm). “We’re very excited about what promises to be a very tough pre-season,” Wick manager Lee Baldwin said.

