Wick FC return from their summer break this Saturday when they begin preparing for a fresh bid for the Southern Combination Division One title with the first of an exciting crop of pre-season friendlies at Crabtree Park.

The Dragons were denied promotion to the Premier Division when they were beaten 2-1 by Epsom & Ewell in the play-off final at Leatherhead in May and will be among the favourites for the automatic ticket to the top-flight this time around.

They start pre-season by welcoming Isthmian south east side Lancing to Coomes Way tomorrow (Saturday July 1) (kick-off 2pm) then face Peacehaven on Tuesday (7pm).

That’s followed by a trip across the Solent on Saturday, July 8 to play Cowes Sports and next is the big one when neighbours Littlehampton Town visit Crabtree Park on Wednesday, July 12 (7.30pm).

Wick reached the play-offs last season - and are back in pre-season action on Saturday | Picture: Stephen Goodger

After that AFC Whyteleafe travel to the south coast from Surrey the following Saturday (3pm), Saltdean United are the visitors on Tuesday, July 18 and Petersfield cross the Hampshire border on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).