Wick FC can hold heads high despite losing to Epsom and Ewell in promotion showdown

Wick FC manager Lee Baldwin has told his players they can be proud of their season after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Southern Combination Premier Division.

By Football reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 12:00 BST

The Dragons gave their all in an entertaining Division One play-off final against Epsom & Ewell at Leatherhead’s Fetcham Grove but lost to Jaevon Dyer’s double strike.

“I am proud of their efforts this season,” Baldwin said. “We have made fantastic strides on and off the pitch after finishing mid-table last year and to reach the play-off final was a wonderful achievement.

“We played some good football in the final but were beaten by the better team on the day. We go again next term and will use Epsom as an example as they went up after being beaten in last season’s play-off semi-finals.”

Flashback to the semi-final and Wick celebrate Nathan Hawker's goal that set up victory over Godalming - but the final versus Epsom and Ewell was a match too far | Picture: Stephen GoodgerFlashback to the semi-final and Wick celebrate Nathan Hawker's goal that set up victory over Godalming - but the final versus Epsom and Ewell was a match too far | Picture: Stephen Goodger
Both sides created early chances in the rain before the Salts took the lead when Dyer cut in from the left and found the bottom near corner in the 31st minute.

Wick refused to buckle and drew level midway through the second half when Sam Conolly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot after Aaron Tester was brought down.

Promotion was in the balance and it was Epsom who finished on top with Dyer hitting an 81st minute winner that was a replica of his earlier effort.

The match finished with Marshall Ball being sent off for a late, high challenge on Dyer with Epsom’s Neil Wilson also seeing red after a scuffle between the two sets of players.

