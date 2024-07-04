Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wick FC manager Lee Baldwin has drawn a line under last season’s successful Division One campaign as the Dragons prepare for their new adventure in the Southern Combination top flight.

The Crabtree Park club gained promotion in the most dramatic fashion by beating Worthing United then Seaford Town in penalty shootouts in the playoffs in May and are now embarking on a tough batch of pre-season friendlies which will get them ready for the new challenge ahead.

The fixtures started with Tuesday’s match against Portsmouth-based Moneyfields, who gained promotion of their own to the Isthmian League South Central Division by becoming Wessex League Premier champions, and continue on Saturday when last season’s rivals Oakwood visit Crabtree Park.

But the big match in the friendly fixtures is against neighbours Littlehampton on Tuesday (July 9, 7.30pm) although Baldwin doesn’t regard it as a rivalry.

Wick celebrate promotion after winning the play-off final at Seaford | Picture: Paul Trunfull

‘There’s no animosity or edge at all between the two clubs even though we are just a couple of miles apart,’ the Wick boss said.

‘We’re good friends and they benefitted from using our goalkeeper Keelan Belcher and striker Dave Crouch as dual signings last season and we did the same with players like Marshall Ball and Dave Herbert.

‘Littlehampton play in the Isthmian League which is a level we aspire to eventually reach. If we get there a rivalry may well develop but until then there’s nothing but mutual respect.’

