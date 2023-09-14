Will the real Bognor Regis Town stand up again? Spirit of Enfield wanted at Cheshunt
Boss Blake watched on as the Rocks turned in a superb display to earn a 2-2 draw at unbeaten Enfield Town last week in a game in which the visitors hit the post twice and could have easily won.
It came after a dreadfully disappointing FA Cup exit at Burgess Hill Town but the point on the road in north London came from the "real" Bognor Regis Town, argues Blake.
Goals from Jasper Mather and Joe Rabbets secured the draw but it was the team effort that delighted the gaffer. He said: "We asked for a reaction after the cup loss and we definitely got it.
"To a man we were really good and should have won the game, simple as that. The travelling supporters, who were excellent by the way in their backing of the boys, saw the real Bognor at Enfield.
"We were constantly asking questions of them, and they are a very good side by the way, and it was us playing on the front foot and taking the game to them.
"With a bit of luck both Jasper (Mather) and Lucas (Pattenden) would have scored -- on another day both of their shots that hit the post would have gone in. But the intent, the fact that we created those chances, is really, really encouraging for us.
"Now the challenge is to do it all again at Cheshunt and try to climb our way up the table to a position that I think would more suit what we have been doing on the pitch.
"Yes, we have drawn too many games but, in those games, we have shown great character and spirit and as long as you maintain those standards you can then earn your right to play the football that we know we are capable of playing.
"The two goals we let in disappointed us but as long as we learn from it then it can only add to our progress. We've asked the lads to go again at Cheshunt and get a result that the performance deserves."